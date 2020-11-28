Connect with us

Capital News
Nominated MP Dennitah Ghati.

Kenya

MP Dennitah Ghati lands seat in the commonwealth to represent the disabled

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 27- Nominated Member of Parliament Dennitah Ghati has been elected as the African Champion for the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) to represent parliamentarians living with disabilities.

Ghati is a former journalist who survived a road accident that left her with disabilities in 2014.

Commonwealth Parliamentarians Association announced nine Regional  Champions Network which will promote the rights of Commonwealth Parliamentarians in their respective regions and represent disability interests within CPA. 

“The CPwD network has been established by the CPA to support the role of Parliamentarians living with disabilities and during the three-year term, the CPwD champions will be a leading voice for persons with disabilities both within the CPA and parliaments,” CPA stated in a statement released Saturday.

The selection of the nine leaders is also aimed at improving awareness of disability issues of other Parliamentary staff across the Commonwealth. 

Ghati, a vocal Kenyan MP, represents people living with disabilities and other minority groups in the country.

Other parliamentarians who were elected include Zill-Huma for Asia Region, Gareth Ward of Australia, Ann Jones of British Island, Kevin Murphy of Canada, Paul Richards of Caribean, America and Atlantic regions. 

Others are, Supriya Sule of India, Viam Pillay of Pacific Region and Adiba Mohd of South East Asia. 

They will all serve for a 3 year term.

