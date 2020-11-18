MoH reports 957 COVID-19 cases, 2,616 recoveries and 11 deaths

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 18 – The Ministry of Health on Wednesday reported 957 COVID-19 cases from 5,559 samples, raising the total confirmed cases in the country since March to 72,686.

Nairobi maintained the highest 24 hour caseload at 368, followed by Nyeri at 53.

Kitui recorded 41 cases, Kiambu (40) ,Kisumu (37), Nyandarua (35), Mombasa (34), Uasin Gishu (34), Kakamega (33), Homabay (31), Nakuru (28), Machakos (21), Kericho (21), Makueni (21), Kirinyanga (19), Kajiado 18, Siaya 18, Embu (18), Isiolo (15), Narok (13), Nandi (10), Laikipia (9), Kilifi (7), Marsabit (7), Garissa (5), Elgeyo Marakwet (4), Trans Nzoia (4), Taita Taveta (4), West Pokot (3), Kwale (2), Migori (1), Busia (1), Samburu (1) and Turkana (1).

On a positive note, the health ministry reported the recovery of 2,616 patients, including 2,434 under home -based care, raising country’s total recoveries since April to 49,878.

The country also lost eleven more patients to the disease raising total fatalities to 1,313.

The health ministry said 1,191 COVID-19 patients are admitted in various hospitals across the country while 6,000 are on the home based isolation program.

Fifty-eight patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 27 of whom are on ventilatory support and 26 on supplemental oxygen.

So far 2,369 health workers have tested positive for the virus, 1,186 of whom are males and 1,183 females.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The cumulative death toll among health workers stood at 30.