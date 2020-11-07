Connect with us

The missing official from the Ministry of Health was found at the KAG Katoloni Prayer Centre in machakos.

Missing health official found at a prayer centre in Machakos

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 7- A Ministry of Health official who went missing late last month has been found at a praying centre in Machakos.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations said they traced her 49.3 kilometres from her Syokimau home, where she was last seen on October 29.

“A mother to adorable children, a wife and a Ministry of Health official who had been reported missing has been found,” the DCI said.

She was found at KAG Katoloni prayer centre, within the vast County.

40 year-old Alice Wangui had left her home for an early morning appointment.

Her phone had been off all through the period, raising fears over her safety.

“A family’s tears and anguish are no more thanks to a meticulous and intelligence-driven operation by a team of CRIB and SSU detectives,” the DCI said on Saturday.

