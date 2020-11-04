Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
CAF Chairman Ndegwa Wahome.

BBI

MCAs want to meet Uhuru, Raila over BBI

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 4 – The County Assemblies Forum (CAF) is now seeking audience with President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga over the Building Bridges (BBI) Initiative report.

The forum that brings together Ward Representatives across the country want to be addressed by the two leaders to enable them make a decision on recommendations of the report that will tabled in the assemblies before a referendum is held.

CAF argues that Members of Parliament were addressed to their satisfaction during last week’s retreat in Naivasha.

The Chairman of the forum, Ndegwa Wahome, said County Assemblies will play a critical role in the Constitution Amendment Bill, because the Bill cannot proceed to a Referendum without approval from at least 24 County Assemblies.

“As the County Assemblies Forum, representing over 2,287 of our members we are looking forward to the earliest meeting with the President and the former Prime Minister so that we are able to sit and make clear our position on some of these issues, and the assemblies of this country will make a decision that’s in the best interest of Wanjiku and ensure the security of devolution,” he said.

Some of the issues CAF wants to be addressed in the report include replicating what’s happening at the national level to the counties, including the structure of the Executive.

Also, the proposal for the Cabinet to be 50-50 from within and without Parliament, CAF wants the same replicated in county assemblies to have MCAs as County Executive Committee members.

The County Assemblies Forum is seeking to have facilitation for enhancing their oversight roles similar to that of MPs, on grounds that members will be in charge of huge development budgets.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

CAF also wants the percentage going towards the Wards in the Ward Development Fund, clarified in the report.

Wahome said the County Assemblies Forum believes there is room for amending the Bill, so as to ensure the issues left out can be incorporated.

“If we don’t pass the Bill there can never be a Referendum,” he said, “we are the ones in the grassroots and we believe that there is still room for the Constitutional Bill to be amended for those issues to be incorporated,” he said.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

Trump declares win, vows court action in knife-edge election

Washington, United States, Nov 3 – The US election was plunged into chaos early Wednesday as President Donald Trump prematurely declared victory and sought...

2 hours ago

business

Ant Group’s shock IPO suspension hammers Alibaba shares

Shanghai, China, Nov 4 – China’s shock, last–minute decision to suspend the record-breaking IPO of fintech giant Ant Group hammered shares of founder Jack...

2 hours ago

business

‘Mom and pop’ investors dismayed by China’s scrapping of Ant IPO

Hong Kong, China, Nov 4 – Hong Kong’s “mom and pop” investors had been looking forward to an instant jackpot via Ant Group’s record-busting...

2 hours ago

World

Flydubai to launch first commercial service to Tel Aviv

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Nov 4 – Dubai budget airline flydubai said Wednesday it will start direct flights to Tel Aviv this month, the...

2 hours ago

Politics

Democratic hopes to flip US Senate dim as red wall holds for now

Washington, United States, Nov 4 – Despite retaining the House of Representatives, the path for Democrats to flip control of the US Senate narrowed...

2 hours ago

business

Jack Ma: ebullient billionaire and totem of China’s rise

Beijing, China, Nov 4 – Jack Ma, the ebullient and unconventional billionaire founder of tech giant Alibaba, now finds himself battling the ignominy of...

2 hours ago

World

Ethiopia PM orders riposte after ‘attack’ on army camp in restive Tigray

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Nov 4 – Ethiopia on Wednesday declared a state of emergency in Tigray after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said he ordered...

2 hours ago

World

Three dead as weakening Eta batters Nicaragua

Bilwi, Nicaragua, Nov 3 – Hurricane Eta slowed to tropical storm speeds on Wednesday morning even as it pummeled Nicaragua, killing two people there...

2 hours ago