Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Hurricane Iota on November 16, 2020 as it approaches Central America

World

Maximum Category 5 Hurricane Iota barrels towards Central America

Published

Bilwi, Nicaragua, Nov 15 – Hurricane Iota strengthened into a “catastrophic” Category 5 hurricane and was set to slam into Central America late Monday, threatening areas devastated by a powerful storm just two weeks ago, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) warned.

Iota was upgraded to Category 5 — the highest level — as it moved westward over the Caribbean towards the Nicaragua-Honduras border.

The hurricane would “bring catastrophic wind, life-threatening storm surge and torrential rainfall,” the NHC said, adding “on the forecast track, the core of Iota will make landfall within the hurricane warning area in northeastern Nicaragua tonight.”

It was packing maximum sustained winds of 160 miles (260 kilometers) per hour with higher gusts recorded.

Category 5 hurricanes destroy many homes, wreck power supplies and most of the affected area is “uninhabitable for weeks or months.”

The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season has seen the most named storms on record, with 30 named storms and 13 hurricanes.

So many, that by October, with the arrival of tropical storm Wilfred in the eastern Atlantic, meteorologists had already used every name on the season’s list, causing them to move to the Greek alphabet for names, which had not been necessary since 2005.

Iota is the ninth letter of the Greek alphabet.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Warmer seas caused by climate change are making hurricanes stronger for longer after landfall, scientists say.

– Evacuations underway –

Communities on Monday prepared for the worst along the Caribbean coast.

Honduras, Guatemala and Nicaragua announced evacuations last week, even as the region was still reeling from the devastation inflicted by previous storm Eta.

Map showing the location and projected path of Hurricane Iota. © AFP

In the Nicaraguan coastal city of Bilwi, residents were desperately trying to secure roofs of flimsy wooden homes with the same zinc sheets ripped off by Eta.

Many people were wrapping their belongings in plastic bags to protect them from the coming rains.

“We are worried, nervous. Psychologically we are not doing well, because losing our things and starting over is not easy. Some of us have old little houses and we risk losing everything,” Silvania Zamora told AFP.

Authorities have ordered people to leave the area, but many are refusing, fearing Covid-19.

“Some of us prefer to stay and die in our homes. There has never been a repeat hurricane in such a short time, but what can we do against the force of God and nature,” Zamora said.

Workers evacuate from a banana plantation near El Progreso, Honduras, ahead of Hurricane Iota, in November 2020 © AFP / Orlando SIERRA

Eta’s heavy rains burst river banks and triggered landslides as far north as Chiapas, Mexico.

Initial estimates show “some 80,000 families are going to be at risk,” said Guillermo Gonzalez, head of Nicaragua’s disaster response agency Sinapred.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Evacuations were underway in communities along the border with Honduras, he said.

Authorities on Friday sent boats to evacuate the community in Cabo Gracias a Dios, where the Coco River flows into the Caribbean along the “Mosquito Coast.”

The NHC warned that Iota would deposit 10 to 20 inches (250 to 500 mm) of rain on Honduras, northern Nicaragua, southeast Guatemala and southern Belize, with isolated totals of up to 30 inches.

“This rainfall would lead to significant, life-threatening flash flooding and river flooding, along with mudslides in areas of higher terrain,” it said.

burs/db/bgs/caw/

In this article:
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

Historic wins for trans candidates in Brazil vote

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Nov 16 – Transgender candidates on Monday celebrated a series of historic wins in municipal elections in Brazil, where they...

19 mins ago

County News

City Hall vows to starve ‘illegal’ NMS of funding as Sonko-Badi clash escalates

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 – Crucial services in Nairobi City County could soon be paralyzed after Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko vowed not to release...

22 mins ago

Africa

President Kenyatta urges de-escalation of Tigray conflict during talks with Ethiopia’s FM Mekonnen

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged parties to the ongoing internal conflict in Ethiopia to find peaceful means to end...

1 hour ago

World

African leaders mount effort to mediate Ethiopia conflict

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Nov 16 – African leaders attempted Monday to kickstart some kind of mediation in Ethiopia’s escalating internal conflict, two days after...

2 hours ago

World

New vaccine breakthrough lifts global hope against pandemic

Washington, United States, Nov 16 – Global hopes of overcoming the coronavirus pandemic were boosted Monday after a second vaccine was found to be...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

559 COVID-19 cases reported from 3,074 samples tested

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 – The Ministry of Health on Monday reported 559 coronavirus cases diagnosed from 3,074 samples. Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe,...

3 hours ago

Africa

Man charged with spying for Egypt while working for Merkel

Berlin, Germany, Nov 16 – A man who worked in German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s press office has been charged with spying for Egypt, prosecutors said...

4 hours ago

Africa

Heat and hunger: Sudan struggles to shelter 25,000 Ethiopian refugees

Um Raquba Refugee Camp, Sudan, Nov 16 – In a sun-baked and dusty wasteland in remote eastern Sudan, crews are labouring to rebuild a...

4 hours ago