Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Matungu MP Justus Murunga who died on November 14, 2020.

County News

Matungu MP Justus Murunga is dead

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 14 – Matungu Member of Parliament Justus Murunga is dead.

Murunga died on Saturday night after developing breathing complications whie undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kisumu.

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya was among the first leaders to send condolences, describing him as a hardworking and selfless leader.

“I am deeply saddened by his death which has robbed Kakamega a focused whose contribution in development of our county will be missed,” he said.

There was no immediate confirm on reports that he succumbed to COVID-19 that felled more than 1,200 since March.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Africa

China and Africa mark 20th anniversary of FOCAC with focus on development

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 14 – The 20th anniversary of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) was marked this week, with focus on the tremendous...

54 mins ago

Africa

Ethiopians fleeing fighting return to famine-era Sudan camps

Hamdayit, Sudan, Nov 14 – Two decades since Burhan Yussef left the Um Raquba camp where he had sought refuge from devastating famine in his...

2 hours ago

World

Al-Qaeda’s number two secretly killed in Iran: NYT

Washington, United States, Nov 14 – Al-Qaeda’s second-in-command, indicted in the US for the 1998 bombings of its embassies in Tanzania and Kenya, was...

2 hours ago

Africa

Ethiopia says Tigray forces fired into neighbouring region

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Nov 14 – Ethiopia said Saturday that forces loyal to the ruling party in the northern Tigray region had fired into...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

4 doctors among 21 virus-related fatalities as weekly death toll exceeds 100

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 14 – Twenty-one people succumbed to coronavirus on Saturday raising the country’s death toll to 1, 249. Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi...

4 hours ago

County News

DCI intensifies anti-narcotics watch as drug trade linked to terror financing

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 14 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations’ anti-narcotics unit has heightened vigilance amid a surge in drug trade which has been...

6 hours ago

Kenya

Magoha says unmoved by PSC’s decision to transfer HR mandate to Kipsang

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 14 – Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has maintained that he is still in charge of the ministry and he will...

6 hours ago

Corona Virus

KMPDU convenes advisory council as 4 more doctors succumb to COVID-19

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 14 – Four doctors succumbed to coronavirus within 24 hours lapsing Saturday raising concerns over the safety of the medics on...

8 hours ago