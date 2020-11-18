Matiangi, Mucheru to roll out Huduma Namba card distribution

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 18 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi will on Wednesday lead the roll out of Huduma Namba Card distribution, at the County Commissioner’s office in Kiambu County.

Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) Cabinet Secretary Joe Mucheru will also be leading a similar exercise at the Machakos Golf Club.

This follows the swearing in of Data Commissioner Immaculate Kassait this week on Monday, an exercise which paved way for national roll out of the Huduma Cards.

Kassait who is the country’s first holder of the position will be responsible for the enforcement of the Data Protection Act with duties such as exercising oversight on data processing operations, promoting self-regulation among data controllers, promoting international cooperation in data protection related issues, and conducting research on data processing development.

The High Court in 2019 had temporarily halted the national roll out of the cards terming it unconstitutional, considering at the time there were no explicit data protection laws and a substantive Data Commissioner.

The President commissioned the issuance of the cards during the 11th Mashujaa Day celebrations at Gusii stadium in Kisii, where he alongside First Lady Margret Kenyatta and 10 other Kenyans received their Huduma cards.

The President said the new number is crucial because it captures individuals’ data by various government agencies on one card.

The card will have all the data merged and installed in an electronic chip, capturing details in the National Identity card, National Hospital Insurance Fund, National Social Security Fund among others.

The government said that Huduma Namba is aimed at enhancing planning and public service delivery.