Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Angela Merkel said at the end of the summit that she believed a deal was still possible, though she added that the next days would be crucial

Africa

Man charged with spying for Egypt while working for Merkel

Published

Berlin, Germany, Nov 16 – A man who worked in German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s press office has been charged with spying for Egypt, prosecutors said Monday.

The German national, named as Amin A., began working for the visitor service of the federal government press office (BPA), headed by Merkel’s spokesman Steffen Seibert, in 1999.

“He used this position from at least July 2010 to support employees of the Egyptian General Intelligence Service (GIS) in obtaining information,” prosecutors said in a statement.

Born in Egypt, the man is accused of using his language skills and the resources available to him at the BPA to survey and compile reports on the German media, especially about domestic and foreign policy.

He also participated in an ultimately unsuccessful attempt to recruit a source for the GIS in 2014 and 2015 by providing secret service staff with a contact.

In return for his efforts, Amin A. is said to have received preferential treatment from the Egyptian authorities for himself and his family, including help with his mother’s pension. 

He was also invited to official receptions, such as the farewell of the then Egyptian ambassador to Germany in 2019. 

“There are indications that Egyptian services are trying to recruit Egyptians living in Germany for intelligence purposes through their visits to Egyptian diplomatic missions in Germany and their trips to Egypt,” a report by the domestic intelligence service published in July said. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Aside from a brief interlude following the popular uprising that ousted president Hosni Mubarak in 2011, Egypt has been ruled by the military since 1952. 

The army is highly visible in Egypt’s public life, with former top brass currently serving as ministers and heading governorates.

Current President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi led the army’s overthrow of elected president Mohamed Morsi in 2013 following mass protests against the Islamist leader’s rule.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Africa

Heat and hunger: Sudan struggles to shelter 25,000 Ethiopian refugees

Um Raquba Refugee Camp, Sudan, Nov 16 – In a sun-baked and dusty wasteland in remote eastern Sudan, crews are labouring to rebuild a...

33 mins ago

Africa

African leaders mount effort to mediate Ethiopia conflict

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Nov 16 – African leaders attempted Monday to kickstart some kind of mediation in Ethiopia’s escalating internal conflict, two days after...

38 mins ago

Capital Health

Moderna vaccine 94.5% effective in second breakthrough

Washington, United States, Nov 16 – US biotech firm Moderna on Monday announced its experimental vaccine against Covid-19 was 94.5 percent effective, marking a...

40 mins ago

World

Pakistan’s capital blocked off over anti-France protest

Islamabad, Pakistan, Nov 16 – Pakistan authorities sealed off a major road into Islamabad for a second day Monday as a far-right religious party...

2 hours ago

World

British PM self-isolates as US reels from virus surge

London, United Kingdom, Nov 16 – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was in self-isolation Monday after a contact tested positive for the coronavirus while...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Immaculate Kassait sworn in as inaugural Data Commissioner

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 – Immaculate Kassait has been sworn-in as Data Commissioner in a ceremony presided over by Court of Appeal Registrar Moses...

3 hours ago

Africa

Ethiopia dispatches Deputy Prime Minister to brief President Kenyatta over Tigray law enforcement

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 16 – Ethiopia’s Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen was due in Kenya on Monday to brief President Uhuru Kenyatta on the...

3 hours ago

Headlines

CS Magoha declares full-scale school reopening on January 4

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 – Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha on Monday announced the full reopening of schools for all learners on January...

4 hours ago