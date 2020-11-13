Magoha to convene stakeholder talks Monday ahead of academic calendar review

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 13 – Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has called for crisis talks with stakeholders on Monday, November 16, to review the 2021 academic calendar ahead of full resumption of schools in January.

Speaking in Machakos, Magoha said the meeting will also deliberate on how the examinations will be tackled for the other classes which are not due for national assessments deferred to March.

“This is where we shall also discuss and affirm exactly now the time table for exams and the roadmap for next year and as you are aware the children will go back in January next year and as they come back they need a timetable,” said Magoha.

Magoha’s pronouncement came a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday, during the State of The Nation Address, said his administration is committed in ensuring learning resumes in January.

The Head of State gave the Education Ministry fourteen days to announce the 2021 academic calendar.

“As a parent and a grandparent, I share in the pain and frustration of most parents in having our children home for nearly an entire year. However, as a responsible Government we put the health and safety of the Children as the paramount consideration,” Kenyatta said.

Despite the emergence of COVID-19 cases in learning institutions among Grade IV, Class VIII and Form IV students who are already in session, President Kenyatta assured that there is no cause for alarm.

“The gradual and phased reopening of schools that began with the examination classes is being carefully monitored at all levels so as to ensure that our Young Kenyans are safe and secure as they continue preparing for their national examinations,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams are set to start on March 22, 2021 and end on March 24, 2021.

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Examinations (KCSE) are expected to start on March 25, 2021 and end on April 16, 2021.

CS Magoha said all schools will be required to strictly adhere to several protocols and guidelines, among them mandatory use of face masks, monitoring of body temperature and observance of high levels of hygiene.

“Although physical distancing will remain a challenge, it should not be used as a bottleneck to keep any child away from school,” Magoha said.