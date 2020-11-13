Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Magoha's pronouncement came a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday, during the State of The Nation Address, said his administration is committed in ensuring learning resumes in January/FILE

BBI

Magoha to convene stakeholder talks Monday ahead of academic calendar review

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 13 – Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has called for crisis talks with stakeholders on Monday, November 16, to review the 2021 academic calendar ahead of full resumption of schools in January.

Speaking in Machakos, Magoha said the meeting will also deliberate on how the examinations will be tackled for the other classes which are not due for national assessments deferred to March.

“This is where we shall also discuss and affirm exactly now the time table for exams and the roadmap for next year and as you are aware the children will go back in January next year and as they come back they need a timetable,” said Magoha.

Magoha’s pronouncement came a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday, during the State of The Nation Address, said his administration is committed in ensuring learning resumes in January.

The Head of State gave the Education Ministry fourteen days to announce the 2021 academic calendar.

“As a parent and a grandparent, I share in the pain and frustration of most parents in having our children home for nearly an entire year. However, as a responsible Government we put the health and safety of the Children as the paramount consideration,” Kenyatta said.

Despite the emergence of COVID-19 cases in learning institutions among Grade IV, Class VIII and Form IV students who are already in session, President Kenyatta assured that there is no cause for alarm.

“The gradual and phased reopening of schools that began with the examination classes is being carefully monitored at all levels so as to ensure that our Young Kenyans are safe and secure as they continue preparing for their national examinations,” he said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams are set to start on March 22, 2021 and end on March 24, 2021.

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Examinations (KCSE) are expected to start on March 25, 2021 and end on April 16, 2021.

CS Magoha said all schools will be required to strictly adhere to several protocols and guidelines, among them mandatory use of face masks, monitoring of body temperature and observance of high levels of hygiene.

 “Although physical distancing will remain a challenge, it should not be used as a bottleneck to keep any child away from school,” Magoha said.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

County News

Govt to launch Sh250mn virtual library next year, President Kenyatta says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 13 – The Government is implementing a Sh250 million virtual library to ensure Kenyans have access to quality, timely and relevant...

7 mins ago

World

At least six dead in fierce India-Pakistan clash

Srinagar, India, Nov 13 – Indian and Pakistani forces on Friday waged their biggest artillery battle in several months on their disputed Kashmir frontier, leaving...

25 mins ago

BBI

EACC contests governors’ demand to expunge criminal responsibility clause in BBI changes

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 13 –The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has voiced opposition on a proposal by governors to remove a criminal responsibility provision in...

26 mins ago

Africa

UN warns of war crimes in spiralling Ethiopia conflict

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Nov 13 – The United Nations warned Friday of possible war crimes in Ethiopia’s northern region of Tigray, after 10 days of...

48 mins ago

World

New PlayStation hits market as console battle with Xbox begins

Tokyo, Japan, Nov 12 – Sony’s PlayStation 5 hit the shelves on Thursday, just two days after rival Microsoft released its newest Xbox, with...

1 hour ago

Kenya

KNUT seeks labour ministry intervention as feud with TSC escalates

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 13 – The Kenya National Union of Teachers (KNUT) has petitioned Labour Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui to intervene and save it...

4 hours ago

County News

NMS serves 7-day notice to dispose unclaimed bodies in 3 city-run facilities

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 13 – Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) on Friday issued a seven-day notice to members of the public to identify and collect unclaimed...

4 hours ago

Africa

French forces in Mali kill jihadist commander

Paris, France, Nov 13 – Troops with France’s anti-jihadist force in Mali have killed the military commander of an Al-Qaeda-aligned group linked to attacks in...

4 hours ago