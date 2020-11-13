Magoha lands in trouble with PSC for insulting Education official

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 14 – Education Cabinet Secretary Prof. George Magoha will nolonger be in charge of the Human Resources department at the ministry.

The role was withdrawn by the Public Service Commission (PSC) on Friday night after a video went viral on social media, in which he dressed down a senior county education official in public, even telling him he was “silly and stupid.”

Magoha insulted Uasin Gishu County Director of Education Gitonga Mbaka over the state of Langas Primary School, saying it was dirty, even as the official explained that construction was underway. He had gone to the school for a tour.

PSC Chairperson Stephen Kirogo said all human resource matters requiring the attention of the Public Service Commission shall henceforth, be handled by Principal Secretary at the ministry, Belio Kipsang.

“The purpose of this general letter is to inform you that in view of the recent incident in the Ministry of Education relating to the role of the Authorized Officer, the Commission has in the meantime withdrawn the delegation of its powers and functions from the Cabinet Secretary, Prof. George A. O. Magoha, CBS and delegated the said powers to the Principal Secretary for Early Learning and Basic Education, Dr. Richard Belio Kipsang, CBS with immediate effect,” Kirogo stated.

The circular was addressed to chairpersons of Public University Councils and copied to the Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua.

Kirogo said that that the move was in exercise of the Commission’s “powers and commitment to protect public servants against undignified and unwarranted attacks.”

The head of PSC further called on Authorized Officers to act in a manner that is consistent with provisions of the Constitution, applicable statutory requirements, regulations, policies, guidelines and manuals for effective management of the public service including public Universities.

Cabinet Secretaries, as Chief Executive Officers of Ministries and State Departments, are designated as Authorized Officers exercising delegated powers and functions of the Public Service Commission in the management of human resources under their purview.

Magoha’s remarks and actions sparked anger among education stakeholders, with the Kenya Union of Post Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) Uasin Gishu Secretary General Elijah Maiyo demanding an apology from the CS.

Mayo pointed out that Prof. Magoha’s sentiments undermined the sanctity of the Kenyan education sector, and subjected the area County Director to mockery.

“He insulted the County director in front of students, parents, teachers and visitors, this is wrong and will not be tolerated,” Maiyo said after Magoha’s visit.

Mayo announced that the Union had petitioned President Uhuru Kenyatta to fire the ever serious professor, accusing him of incompetency.

Further, the Union members vowed to boycott all the CS’s meetings in the region unless the matter was resolved.