Lake Victoria tragedy: 7 bodies recovered, search for remaining 3 ongoing

0 SHARES Share Tweet

KISUMU, Kenya, Nov 20 – A total of seven bodies have so far been pulled out of Lake Victoria following a boat accident on Tuesday night in Usenge area, Siaya County.

The search team under the coordination of Kenya Coast Guards on Friday said an operation to retrieve the remaining three bodies was ongoing.

The boat which was carrying mainly traders from Uganda to Usenge had 20 passengers.

The vessel was transporting maize and bananas when it capsized.

Ten people were rescued while 10 others drowned..

The boat was carrying traders mostly from the neighboring country of Uganda when strong winds destabilized it.

Nyanza police boss Karanja Muiruri said once the exercise is over, the bodies will be handed over to the families of the bereaved for burial.