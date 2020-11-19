KWS pilot dies in gyrocopter crash during routine training session

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 19 – A Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) pilot died in a helicopter crash on Thursday during a routine training session, the wildlife agency reported.

The tragic crash occurred at Orly Airstrip in Magadi, Kajiado county.

KWS said investigations to establish the cause of the accident had commenced.

The agency noted that aircraft involved in the crash was an AutoGyro aircraft model which is usually used for park controls.

“Kenya Wildlife services wishes to convey our deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased pilot,” KWS said without revealing the identity of the deceased.