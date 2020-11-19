Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
The tragic crash occurred at Orly Airstrip in Magadi, Kajiado county/COUTERSY

County News

KWS pilot dies in gyrocopter crash during routine training session

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 19 – A Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) pilot died in a helicopter crash on Thursday during a routine training session, the wildlife agency reported.

The tragic crash occurred at Orly Airstrip in Magadi, Kajiado county.

KWS said investigations to establish the cause of the accident had commenced.

The agency noted that aircraft involved in the crash was an AutoGyro aircraft model  which is usually used for park controls.

“Kenya Wildlife services wishes to convey our deepest condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased pilot,” KWS said without revealing the identity of the deceased.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

2 Mama Lucy Hospital managers remanded pending child trafficking charges on Monday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 19 – Two Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital managers will remain in custody for three more days to allow police complete their...

1 hour ago

World

Virus-drained nurses hang up uniforms for other jobs

Brussels, Belgium, Nov 19 – One is a pastry-cook. Another dreams of becoming a bookseller. All have slammed the door on the hospitals where...

1 hour ago

Africa

7 dead in Uganda protests after arrest of presidential candidate

Kampala, Uganda, Nov 19 – Seven people died in violent protests that erupted in Kampala on Wednesday after Ugandan presidential candidate Bobi Wine was...

2 hours ago

US Elections (2020)

Abandoned by Trump, can Afghans pin their hopes on Biden?

Kabul, Afghanistan, Nov 19 – Donald Trump’s plan to slash US troops in Afghanistan could unleash a fresh wave of violence by an emboldened...

3 hours ago

County News

CS Magoha warns school heads against sending students back home over fees

KISUMU, Kenya, Nov 19 – Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha on Thursday cautioned school managers against sending students back home over fee arrears...

3 hours ago

County News

Kenya Railways to unveil JKIA rail link on Tuesday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 19 –The Nairobi Commuter Rail Service on Thursday announced plans to begin operations for a new railway link from the city...

4 hours ago

World

Iota leaves 38 dead after tearing through Central America

San Salvador, El Salvador, Nov 15 – Iota’s death toll rose to 38 on Wednesday after the year’s biggest Atlantic storm unleashed mudslides, tore...

4 hours ago

Africa

Ethiopia accuses Tigrayan WHO chief of backing dissident region

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Nov 19 – Ethiopia’s army chief on Thursday accused WHO boss Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus — the country’s highest-profile Tigrayan abroad — of...

5 hours ago