KWS issues Red alert on fake appointment letters for 5, 500 jobs

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 23 – The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has warned members of the public against being duped by unscrupulous people issuing fake appointment letters for Community Scout jobs.

In a statement, KWS urged applicants who had applied for the 5, 500 positions to be patient noting that the shortlisting process and the subsequent issuance of appointment letters is yet to commence.

“We wish to clarify that all applications received for these posts are still being processed,” read part of the statement.

KWS said it was working with relevant security agencies to arrest the culprits.

Once hired, the 5, 500 scouts will help in the wildlife conservation efforts and will be placed under a short term contract of six months, renewable once subject to performance.