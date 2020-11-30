KQ resumes Direct flights to New York from Nairobi

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 30- Kenya Airways has resumed direct flights from Nairobi to New York.

The route had been suspended since April due to the COVID-19 pandemic that slowed airlines’ operations worldwide.

The national carrier has extended discounts for passengers booking their flights before December 10.

“Welcome back to the Big Apple! Today we resume our service between Nairobi and New York, and we can’t wait to welcome you onboard,” Kenya Airways tweeted.

KQ resumed international passenger flights in August after suspending all its operations in March when the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in the country.

Globally, more than 1.4 million deaths and nearly 61 million infections had been recorded by November 30, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources.

Most countries hope to ease their virus rules for Christmas and New Year festivities.

In Kenya, COVID-19 deaths and infections have slowed down after weeks of increased cases.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

For three consecutive days, Kenya recorded low deaths and infections raising hope of an improved health situation that has threatened the country’s economy and forced schools to close since March until January 2021.

On Sunday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said 711 new COVID-19 cases were reported raising the country’s caseload to 83, 316.

Kagwe said the new infections were confirmed from 6, 672 samples which were tested since Saturday.

Seven more patients also succumbed to the virus raising the country’s fatalities to 1, 452-according to latest statistics from the ministry.

Kenya has so far conducted 885, 933 tests since March when the first virus case was confirmed in the country.