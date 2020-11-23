Kenya’s COVID-19 infections decline as 12 new deaths recorded

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 23 – Kenya recorded 12 new COVID-19 fatalities on Monday raising the country’s fatalities linked to the virus to 1, 392.

The new deaths is a low since Kenya started experiencing a second wave of the infections in October.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said an additional 413 positive cases were detected since Sunday, raising the total number of infections in the country to 77, 785.

He said the new infections were identified from 3, 489 samples which were tested.

Kenya has so far conducted 843, 103 tested since March whe the first case was confirmed in the country.

Of the new infections, CS Kagwe said “254 are males and 159 are females with the youngest being a five year old child and the oldest is aged at 99”.

Nairobi County produced a majority of the new infections after posting 229 cases followed by Mombasa County which had 46 cases.

Kagwe said there were 1, 182 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide while 7, 142 are on the home-based care program. “52 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU),” he said.

Kenya has been recording a high number of infections September in what has threatened plans to reopen schools in January 2021.