Kenyan lawyer wanted by ICC over witness meddling surrenders in The Hague

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 2 – Kenyan lawyer Paul Gicheru has surrendered to police in The Hague following an arrest warrant that was issued by the International Criminal Court over witness meddling.

The lawyer and two others are suspected of offenses against the administration of justice and corruptly influencing witnesses of the court.

According to a statement by the Hague-based court released on Monday, Gicheru surrendered to Dutch authorities after a five-year long search.

“Today, November 2 2020, Mr. Paul Gicheru surrendered to the authorities of the Netherlands pursuant to an arrest warrant issued by a Pre-Trial Chamber two of International Criminal Court,” reads a statement from ICC.

The witnesses Gicheru is said to have improperly engaged were involving the ICC cases where President Uhuru Kenyatta, his Deputy William Ruto and four other Kenyans were tried at the Hague.

The famous ‘Ocampo Six’ were accused of murder, deportation or forceful transfer of population, persecution, rape, and other inhumane acts during the 2007 post election violence.

This was after chaos and violence erupted in December 2007 after retired President Mwai Kibaki was announced the winner in the presidential poll, in a race he closely contested with ODM leader Raila Odinga.

The violence left thousands dead, acts of rape and sexual violence were reported and more than 600,000 were internally displaced.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The prosecutor alleged that a scheme was hatched to have witnesses withdraw as prosecution witnesses and recant their prior statements to the prosecutor, through bribery and other coercion methods.