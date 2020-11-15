Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Healthcare personnel wear their protective equipments in the Aafje Zorghotel in Rotterdam, which has been made available again as a temporary Covid-19 treatment centre for the Rijnmond region.

Capital Health

Kenyan Doctors Threaten To Boycott Work For Lack Of PPEs

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 15 – Doctors have issued a three-week strike notice, accusing the government of neglecting them by failing to provide adequate gear in the fight agAinst COVID-19.

Through their Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) the doctors said they will down tools unless their plight is addressed. 

“Over the last 8 months KMPDU has continuously engaged all relevant government ministries, parastatals and council of governors, the legislature and followed all relevant channels in employment and labor relations in a bid to address the plight of frontline healthcare workers. The union had put the industrial off the table but now we have been forced to review our options,” said Chibanzi Mwachonda, the union’s Secretary-General.

He faulted the government for failing to address their plight, leading to the deaths of at least 30 medical workers.

They include 10 senior specialists’ doctors.

Kenya has so far recorded 1,249 deaths with the number of fatalities in recent days averaging at least 20 cases daily.

While insisting that not even court orders would dampen their resolve to champion for their rights, Mwachonda outlined 7 irreducible minimums that must be addressed by the government.

He cited the slow resolve by the Ministry of Health officials to supply health care workers countrywide with adequate Personal Protective Equipment gears (PPEs). 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Mwachonda also took issue with the Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe and his Principal Secretary Susan Mochache for ignoring them and failing Kenyans despite numerous pleas by the union to have an audience with them.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta you need to act immediately,” he pleaded.

On his part, the union’s Chairman Samuel Oraro said it was regrettable that the government was reneging on its promise to protect the lives of the medics especially those in the frontline battling the virus.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Capital Health

Mexico surpasses 1 million Covid cases

Mexico City, Mexico, Nov 15 – Mexico surpassed one million Covid-19 cases on Saturday, registering 5,860 new infections over the previous day in a...

2 hours ago

World

Brazil votes in local polls marked by virus

Sao Paulo, Brazil, Nov 15 – Brazilians voted Sunday in municipal elections that will test the strength of the country’s rightward shift under President...

2 hours ago

BBI

Raila tells critics to stop peddling propaganda on BBI

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 15 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has told off critics of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report, accusing them of...

3 hours ago

Africa

Ethiopia’s Tigray region claims rocket strikes on Eritrea airport

The leader of the Tigray region of Ethiopia on Sunday claimed responsibility for rocket strikes on the airport in neighbouring Eritrea’s capital, a move...

4 hours ago

County News

Uhuru mourns Matungu MP Justus Murunga as a dilligent leader

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 15 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a message of condolence to the family, relatives, friends and residents of Matungu Constituency...

6 hours ago

World

Judge rejects Trump limits on ‘Dreamer’ immigration program

Washington, United States, Nov 15 – A judge on Saturday rejected the White House’s limitations on a program protecting 700,000 so-called “Dreamers,” undocumented migrants brought...

8 hours ago

US Elections (2020)

Conservatives flock to ‘alt’ social media in US election dispute

Washington, United States, Nov 15 – Conservatives backing President Donald Trump’s claims of election malfeasance have sparked a migration to alternative social media sites which...

9 hours ago

County News

Matungu MP Justus Murunga is dead

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 14 – Matungu Member of Parliament Justus Murunga is dead. Murunga died on Saturday night after developing breathing complications while being...

17 hours ago