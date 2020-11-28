Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A health worker adjusts a mask on a colleague. Kenya's 24-hour death toll increased the nation’s case fatality rate to 1.8 per cent, 0.7 per cent shy of a 2.5 per cent average recorded in June/FILE

Capital Health

Kenya records 949 COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 28 – Kenya recorded 949 COVID-19 cases on Saturday raising the country’s caseload to 82, 605 cases.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new infections were identified from 8, 311 samples which were tested since Friday. Four patients succumbed raising fatalities in the country to 1,445.

Kenya has so far conducted 879, 261 tests since March when the first virus case was confirmed in the country.

Kagwe said Nairobi County produced the majority of the new infections after posting 400 cases followed by Kiambu County which had 138 cases.

224 patients who were under the home-based care program were cleared of the virus while another 50 were discharged from various hospitals countrywide raising the total number of recoveries in the county to 54, 399.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

Heavy shelling rocks Tigray capital as Ethiopia steps up offensive

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Nov 28 – Heavy shelling rocked the capital of Ethiopia’s Tigray region Saturday as the city of half a million braced...

9 mins ago

Kenya

MP Dennitah Ghati lands seat in the commonwealth to represent the disabled

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 27- Nominated Member of Parliament Dennitah Ghati has been elected as the African Champion for the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) to...

2 hours ago

County News

I’m ready to go home, Sonko says amid fresh ouster bid

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 28 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko says he is not intimidated by a plot by a section of Nairobi Members of...

2 hours ago

World

Protests over security law as France reels from police violence

Paris, France, Nov 28 – Dozens of rallies are planned Saturday against a new French law that would restrict sharing images of police, only...

3 hours ago

Kenya

The midnight confrontation that helped unleash Ethiopia’s conflict

Dansha, Ethiopia, Nov 28 – It was late on the first Tuesday in November, and Captain Hussen Besheir, an Ethiopian federal soldier, was on...

4 hours ago

Capital Health

WHO says Africa poorly prepared for COVID-19

JOHANNESBURG, S.A Nov 28 – The World Health Organization on Thursday urged African countries to improve their capacity to vaccinate populations against Covid-19, warning...

6 hours ago

World

Maradona’s death may trigger family inheritance battle

Buenos Aires, Argentina, Nov 28 – Diego Maradona’s tormented private life, with its tangled relationships and paternity suits, suggests distributing his inheritance will be...

8 hours ago

County News

3 Sonko MCAs suspended by Jubilee party

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 28-Jubilee Party has suspended three nominated Nairobi Members of County Assembly for disregarding the party position in various matters at the...

10 hours ago