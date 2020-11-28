Kenya records 949 COVID-19 cases and 4 deaths

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 28 – Kenya recorded 949 COVID-19 cases on Saturday raising the country’s caseload to 82, 605 cases.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new infections were identified from 8, 311 samples which were tested since Friday. Four patients succumbed raising fatalities in the country to 1,445.

Kenya has so far conducted 879, 261 tests since March when the first virus case was confirmed in the country.

Kagwe said Nairobi County produced the majority of the new infections after posting 400 cases followed by Kiambu County which had 138 cases.

224 patients who were under the home-based care program were cleared of the virus while another 50 were discharged from various hospitals countrywide raising the total number of recoveries in the county to 54, 399.