Kenya Railways to unveil JKIA rail link on Tuesday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 19 –The Nairobi Commuter Rail Service on Thursday announced plans to begin operations for a new railway link from the city centre to Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

The new train frequency set to commence on Tuesday, November 24, will see passengers dropped at the Embakasi Railway Station from where a courtesy buss will pick them and ferry them to the airport.

The Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) said the new services will offer air passengers an alternative to avoid the traffic snarl-up along Mombasa road.

“They will then be ferried through the Airport South Road which will be dedicated to the Nairobi Commuter Rail Bus also referred to as the Bus Rapid Transit Vehicles,” KRC said in a statement.

“The initiative is being undertaken in partnership with the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) which will offer technical guidance on security and ensure passengers access the airport efficiently,” Kenya Railways further stated.

Other buses will be stationed at Embakasi Village Station, to provide transport services to and from JKIA.

The planned unveiling of the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport Express Service by KRC follows the commissioning of the Diesel Multiple Units (DMU) by President Uhuru Kenyatta last week who had assured that the rail track will be extended to the airport.

The corporation projects that the service which will attract over 24,000 travelers and workers.

Kenya Railways said the DMUs being used for the Commuter Rail Services within the Nairobi Metropolitan Region will complement the already existing services in a bid to reduce congestion within the Central Business District.

The corporation stated the DMUs have a design speed of 100km/hr, and are currently operating at average speeds of 50km/hr per schedule throughout the day.

The commuter service includes a Park and Ride Service where motorists leave their vehicles at the station where full day parking is charged at Sh100.

Trips to and from the city will cost commuters Sh200.

Additional commuter rail services is being offered using the Standard Gauge Railway line from the Nairobi Terminus, through Ongata Rongai Station and Ngong Station.

Connecting commuter rail services are also be provided between Nairobi Central Station and Nairobi Terminus for long distance travelers using the Madaraka Express to/from Mombasa and Suswa.