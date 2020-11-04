Connect with us

President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kenya enforces new measures after surge in COVID-19 deaths and infections

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 4 – Kenya reviewed its COVID-19 measures Wednesday in measures aimed at arresting the surging cases of COVID-19.

President Uhuru Kenyatta said the decision was taken due to increased infections and deaths which had gone up since August when some of the tough restrictions were lifted.

“The positivity rate has shot up four times from September,” the president said, declaring October as the “most tragic month in our fight against COVID-19.”

He said “we are now staring at a second wave of the pandemic” and urged all Kenyans to strictly follow regulations issued by the Ministry of Health.

Some of the new measures include the suspension of political gatherings for 60 days, closure of bars by 9pm and a review of the night curfew to start at 10pm to 4am.

He also ordered civil servants aged above 50 years and anyone with compromised immunity to work from home.

“We must take these measures seriously,” he said after chairing a meeting of the National Emergency Response Committee (NERC) at State House, Nairobi.

