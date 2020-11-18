Connect with us

Kahiga, who is yet to recover, said he contracted the disease while in Mombasa/FILE

Kahiga recovers from COVID-19, urges adherence to preventive measures

NYERI, Kenya, Nov 18 – Nyeri governor Mutahi Kahiga on Wednesday confirmed he has been receiving treatment for COVID-19 over a period of eighteen days.

Kahiga, who has since recovered, said he contracted the disease while in Mombasa.

“I was diagnosed with the disease while in the coast. We rushed to hospital where I was treated and later retreated to my home where I have been recuperating,” said Kahiga.

The confirmation by Kahiga brings to two, the number of senior officials in the county, who have admitted suffering from the disease as second wave hits the county.

Nyeri Archbishop Antony Muheria who also chairs the Interfaith Council of coronavirus response is recuperating at Mater Hospital in Nairobi after contracting the disease.

Kahiga urged Nyeria residents to observe COVID-19 protocols especially wearing of masks.

“Of late we have lost senior people in the county to this disease it the high time we keep safe, don’t take chances,” said Kahiga.

He has urged his faithful to pray for him as he undergoes medication.

Meanwhile local leaders challenged Kahiha to equip county hospitals in a bid to upscale COVID-19 response in Nyeri.

Nyeri County Speaker John Kaguchia urged county government to supply all public hospitals with oxygen saying that most of them do not have such facilities which are critical in fighting the disease.

