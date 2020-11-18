JSC interviews 40 Senior Principal Magistrates for promotion to Chief Magistrates

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 18 – Chief Justice David Maraga was Wednesday leading interview sessions by the Judicial Service Commission which will see some Senior Principal Magistrates promoted to Chief Magistrates.

Forty candidates have been shortlisted for the interviews which commenced on Monday, November 16.

Members of the JSC panel conducting the interviews include commissioners Philomena Mwilu, Mercy Deche, Emily Ominde, Mohamed Warsame, Patrick Gichohi, Felix Koskei, Olive Mugenda, Macharia Njeru and David Majanja.

Judiciary Chief Registrar Ann Amadi and the Commission’s Registrar are also part of the interviewing panel.