Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
During her vetting, Kassait assured Kenyans that she will guarantee the protection of their data and fight against cybercrime across the country if she gets the job/CFM/FILE

Kenya

Immaculate Kassait sworn in as inaugural Data Commissioner

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 – Immaculate Kassait has been sworn-in as Data Commissioner in a ceremony presided over by Court of Appeal Registrar Moses Serem.

Kassait who is the country’s first holder of the position will be responsible for the enforcement of the Data Protection Act with duties such as exercising oversight on data processing operations, promoting self-regulation among data controllers, promoting international cooperation in data protection related issues, and conducting research on data processing development.

Kassait’s assumption of office paves way for the roll out of an electronic civil registry – Huduma Namba – which was temporarily halted by the High Court in 2019.

A panel of three judges had ruled that the roll out of the Huduma Namba was unconstitutional considering at the time there were no explicit data protection laws and a substantive Data Commissioner.

The case was filed by the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights, the Kenya Human Rights Commission and the Nubian Rights Forum.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News