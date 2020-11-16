Immaculate Kassait sworn in as inaugural Data Commissioner

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 16 – Immaculate Kassait has been sworn-in as Data Commissioner in a ceremony presided over by Court of Appeal Registrar Moses Serem.
Kassait who is the country’s first holder of the position will be responsible for the enforcement of the Data Protection Act with duties such as exercising oversight on data processing operations, promoting self-regulation among data controllers, promoting international cooperation in data protection related issues, and conducting research on data processing development.
Kassait’s assumption of office paves way for the roll out of an electronic civil registry – Huduma Namba – which was temporarily halted by the High Court in 2019.
A panel of three judges had ruled that the roll out of the Huduma Namba was unconstitutional considering at the time there were no explicit data protection laws and a substantive Data Commissioner.
The case was filed by the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights, the Kenya Human Rights Commission and the Nubian Rights Forum.