Governor Mike Sonko at his private office in Upper Hill where he has been operating from after the court barred him from accessing office over graft charges/CFM-FILE

County News

I’m ready to go home, Sonko says amid fresh ouster bid

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 28 – Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko says he is not intimidated by a plot by a section of Nairobi Members of County Assembly to oust him.

The controversial Governor, who was previously saved from impeachment by President Uhuru Kenyatta, went wild Friday, tweeting “I’m ready to go home.”

“As I said before, there’s life after politics. My father was not a politician,” he said, days after 82 Members of the county assembly signed to kick him out.

Sonko is already facing corruption charges and was barred by the court from accessing or working from his office.

“I don’t need to be saved; I will stand firm like the Senate when they were dealing with the County Revenue Bill. I will not, I shall not and I’m not going to append my signature to give funds to an illegal entity,” he vowed.

Nairobi County Assembly Minority Leader Michael Ogada who filed the notice of impeachment motion accuses Governor Sonko of abuse of office, gross misconduct and violation of various laws.

The charges include gross violation of the Constitution or any other law cited under the Violation of the County Government Act 2012, Public Procurement and Disposal Act, 2015, Public Finance Management Act, gross misconduct among others.

Governor Sonko’s troubles stem from his refusal to sign the County’s Appropriation Bill that allocated the Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Sh37.2 billion in what has threatened to paralyse its operations.

Sonko, who surrendered some of his key functions to the national government, has been at loggerheads with the NMS DirectorpGeneral Major Mohammed Badi on the management of the city even after the governor surrendered four key functions including Health.

On Friday, the County Assembly Clerk asked Nairobi residents to submit their views in support or against the planned impeachment of Governor Sonko not later than Wednesday.

Sonko is on Thursday expected to appear before the County Assembly to defend himself against the accusations.

Already, some ward representatives who support the impeachment motion have claimed that their lives are in danger.

