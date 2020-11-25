Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga (centre) with Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu (second left), Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua (second right)and other leaders during the launch of the BBI signatures at KICC, Nairobi on November 25, 2020.

BBI

IEBC to sanction parties that violate gender rule under BBI reforms

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 25 – Political parties’ risk being sanctioned by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) if a new gender proposal contained in the Constitution of Kenya (Amendment) Bill 2020 is passed.

In the proposed legislation under the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), political parties must ensure that their list of nominated candidates comply with the principle that not more than one-third of such candidates are of the same gender.

Once implemented, the Bill states, it will facilitate the actualization of the gender rule in the electoral process from the nomination stage.

Since the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution, Parliament has on numerous occasions failed to enact the two-thirds gender rule, a provision provided for in Article 27 that is aimed at ensuring gender parity and fairness in appointments.

The failure on the part of the bicameral Parliament prompted Chief Justice David Maraga to issue an advisory to President Uhuru Kenyatta to dissolve Parliament over its failure to enact a law on gender balance.

In his advisory, Maraga told the Head of State that Parliament had blatantly failed, refused or neglected to pass the crucial law since August 2010 when the current Constitution was promulgated.

“Let us endure the pain, if we must if only to remind ourselves, as a country, that choices, and particularly choices on constitutional obligations, have consequences,” Maraga said.

Six petitions had called for the House dissolution, citing its several failed attempts to enact the Gender Bill despite four court orders.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

President Kenyatta has not responded or acted on the advisory.

When he led the launch of the BBI signatures on Wednesday, President Kenyatta said the provision in the new Bill will cure the gender challenge.

“Women leaders will now comprise 50% of all Senators. This means that they will be in charge of determining how we spend 35% of the resources available,” he said, “there is a new mechanism for ensuring greater and meaningful participation of women in the National Assembly”. 

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Appeals court dismisses Wamunyinyi-led Ford Kenya faction’s bid to stay order Halting NDC

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 25 – The Court of Appeal has dismissed an application by Kanduyi Member of Parliament Wafula Wamunyinyi-led Ford Kenya faction seeking...

33 mins ago

BBI

RAILA: Reggae is back, all the way to Referendum

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 25 – Orange Democratic Movement Party leader Raila Odinga has told off critics of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), declaring “Reggae...

1 hour ago

BBI

Uhuru says proud of handshake with Raila for stabilizing Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 25 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has reiterated that his handshake with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga helped stabilize the country, and...

2 hours ago

business

France says will apply ‘digital tax’ for 2020 despite US retaliation threat

Paris, France ,Nov 25 – France will require online technology giants to pay a new “digital tax” on their 2020 earnings, the finance ministry said Wednesday,...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Businessman and politician Francis Mureithi charged with Sh300mn fraud

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 25 – Francis Mureithi, the businessman who vied and lost the Embakasi East parliamentary seat in 2017 has been charged with...

2 hours ago

Africa

Ethiopian PM rejects ‘interference’ ahead of surrender deadline

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Nov 25 – Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Wednesday said he rejected international “interference” in Ethiopia’s affairs, hours before a deadline for...

3 hours ago

BBI

Uhuru: BBI amending Constitution not replacing it

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 25 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner former Prime Minister Raila Odinga on Wednesday led Kenyans in appending their...

3 hours ago

business

China accuses India of discrimination over latest app ban

Beijing, China,Nov 25 – Beijing lashed out at India on Wednesday after it banned another tranche of Chinese apps for national security reasons, the latest...

4 hours ago