IEBC roots for a non-partisan model for appointment of commissioners

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 18 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is rooting for a non-partisan model for the appointment of commissioners contrary to the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) recommendation which seeks to allow two dominant political parties name two of the six commissioners appointed to steer the pol agency.

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati, through an open letter published on local dailies on Wednesday, noted that a nonpartisan model will ensure impartiality and cement the independence of the institution.

“The nomination of Commissioners by political parties, as recommended by the BBI Report will grossly undermine the independence of the Commission. Political parties are loyalty-based institutions and are unlikely to have non-partisan individuals in its membership, Such officials will not have total loyalty to the Commission and are likely to be complacent in adhering to electoral processes and procedures,” Chebukati said.

Chebukati also proposed the staggering of the appointment of commissioners to facilitate the transfer of knowledge, institutional memory, and growth.

“The perpetual disbandment of IEBC staff and Commissioners after every contested election often leads to loss of institutional memory and instability, high turnover of the decisionmaking body (the Commissioners), demotivation leading to loss of competent and experienced staff, and loss of incremental gains in electoral management,” he pointed out.

As part of the poll agency’s proposal, Chebukati also said that electoral legal reforms should be concluded at least two years to the elections and not later than a year before the 2022 general elections.

“The net effect of meddling with the IEBC is inadequate preparedness for subsequent elections leading to electoral disputes especially for presidential results, a scenario that is likely to recur in 2022 general elections,” Chebukati outlined.

The BBI constitutional review report unveiled in October proposed to reconstitute the electoral commission through the recruitment of a new Chairperson, new commissioners, and a freshly vetted Secretariat in order to provide a clean slate ahead of the 2022 General Elections.

Chebukati also called for the entrenchment of the IEBC Fund in the Constitution to give the Commission financial autonomy.

“Over the years, the Commission’s funding has not been adequate and in tandem with the electoral cycle activities. The decision to allocate budget and release exchequer to IEBC is at the discretion of the National Treasury. This exposes the Commission to the risk of state capture,” he stated.