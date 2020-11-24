Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
IEBC Chairperosn Wafula Chebukati. /CFM-FILE.

BBI

IEBC clears BBI signature collection template, says all voter data mandatory

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 24 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission on Tuesday approved the form and format for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) signatures collection set to be launched on Wednesday.

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati cleared the proposed template in response to BBI National Secretariat’s request.

He however insisted that the voter verification process required dully completed supporters’ records.                                                         

The BBI Secretariat had initially postponed the signature collection drive over the delayed publication of the Constitution Amendment Bill.

Joint chairpersons of the National BBI Secretariat – Dennis Waweru and Junet Mohamed say that the exercise is going to be a nationwide effort to get a million signatures endorsing the document.

The BBI Secretariat said on Monday that President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga will launch the collection of signatures on Wednesday.

“We are now ready and the signature collection exercise will be launched on Wednesday,” the Joint Chairpersons of the National BBI Secretariat said.

Waweru said the process which will be rolled out across the country will take a week.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I want to assure Kenyans that the BBI train is still on and we will go on with the journey starting this Wednesday. We need 1 million signatures but we are looking forward to collecting 4 million,” Waweru said, dismissing talk that the process had slowed down over opposition from Deputy President William Ruto and a section of religious leaders including the catholic bishops’ conference.

He called upon all Kenyans of goodwill to board the BBI train especially those who want to see an end to corruption, ethnic antagonism, marginalization of sections of society, the empowerment of youth, women and disabled.

Suna East MP said the Constitution Amendment Bill 2020 that had initially delayed the the collection of the million signatures was ready.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

France taps experts on how to pay off Covid debt mountain

Paris, France, Nov 24 – The French government is assembling an expert commission on how to repay the billions of euros it has borrowed to...

2 mins ago

Sticky Post

Anger in France over ‘scandalous’ dispersal of Paris migrants

Paris, France, Nov 24 – French police on Tuesday faced accusations of a “scandalous” use of excessive force after they fired tear gas to...

3 mins ago

World

UN decries ‘structural racism’ in Brazil after black man’s killing

Geneva, Switzerland, Nov 24 – The UN said Tuesday the deadly beating of a black man by white guards in Brazil exemplified “structural racism”, and...

13 mins ago

Kenya

DP Ruto says Kinoti fanning incitement by reopening 2007/08 PEV cases

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 24 – Deputy President William Ruto on Tuesday termed the move by the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti to revive...

26 mins ago

County News

DCI denies revisiting 2007/08 PEV cases, says investigating fresh threats

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 24 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Tuesday denied it was revisiting the 2007/2008 Post Election Violence cases, after...

54 mins ago

Kenya

Court to rule on Itumbi’s private prosecution bid against Matiangi on Friday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 24 – A ruling on digital strategist Dennis Itumbi’s application to mount a private prosecution against Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi...

2 hours ago

County News

Kericho, Nandi assemblies seek Supreme Court advisory on BBI Bill

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 24 – The County Assemblies of Kericho and Nandi on Monday filed advisory opinion applications at the Supreme Court seeking clarity...

3 hours ago

Corona Virus

Australia eyes vaccination entry requirement

Sydney, Australia, Nov 24 – Australia will likely require international arrivals to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or face a prolonged quarantine, as officials sketch...

3 hours ago