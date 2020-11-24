IEBC clears BBI signature collection template, says all voter data mandatory

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 24 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission on Tuesday approved the form and format for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) signatures collection set to be launched on Wednesday.

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati cleared the proposed template in response to BBI National Secretariat’s request.

He however insisted that the voter verification process required dully completed supporters’ records.

The BBI Secretariat had initially postponed the signature collection drive over the delayed publication of the Constitution Amendment Bill.

Joint chairpersons of the National BBI Secretariat – Dennis Waweru and Junet Mohamed say that the exercise is going to be a nationwide effort to get a million signatures endorsing the document.

The BBI Secretariat said on Monday that President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga will launch the collection of signatures on Wednesday.

“We are now ready and the signature collection exercise will be launched on Wednesday,” the Joint Chairpersons of the National BBI Secretariat said.

Waweru said the process which will be rolled out across the country will take a week.

“I want to assure Kenyans that the BBI train is still on and we will go on with the journey starting this Wednesday. We need 1 million signatures but we are looking forward to collecting 4 million,” Waweru said, dismissing talk that the process had slowed down over opposition from Deputy President William Ruto and a section of religious leaders including the catholic bishops’ conference.

He called upon all Kenyans of goodwill to board the BBI train especially those who want to see an end to corruption, ethnic antagonism, marginalization of sections of society, the empowerment of youth, women and disabled.

Suna East MP said the Constitution Amendment Bill 2020 that had initially delayed the the collection of the million signatures was ready.