House to consider reports on Data Commissioner, ambassadorship nominations

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 5 – The National Assembly is on Thursday set to debate the reports of the committees that vetted Immaculate Kassait for the position of Data Commissioner and 14 nominees for ambassadorial postings.

The National Assembly’s Communication, Information and Innovation committee approved the nomination of Kassait, who until her appointment, was the IEBC Director of Voter Education.

She served at the poll agency for nine years.

Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi had asked the Departmental Committee on Communication, Information, and Innovation to undertake approval hearings for Kassait before tabling the report.

The House Defence and Foreign Relations chaired by Kajiado South lawmaker Katoo ole Metito also approved the nomination of 14 envoys nominated by President Uhuru Kenyatta. National Counter Terrorism Centre Director Amb. Martin Kimani (left) will be posted to United Nations as Kenya’s Permanent Representative. Ministry of Foreign Affairs Political and Diplomatic Secretary Ambassador Tom Amolo (right) will head to Berlin as the top envoy/FILE

Among those who were vetted and approved by the committee include National Counter Terrorism Centre Director Amb. Martin Kimani who was nominated as Kenya’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York.

Others nominated as High Commissioners are Amb. John Tipis (Canberra), Immaculate Wambua (Ottawa), and Amb. Catherine Mwangi (Pretoria).

Amb. Jean Kamau (Addis Ababa) Linday Kiptiness (Bangkok), Amb. Lemarron Kaanto (Brasilia) and Amb. Daniel Wambura (Bujumbura) were deployed as ambassadors.

Stella Munyi was assigned to Harare, Maj. Gen. (Rtd) Samuel Nandwa (Juba), Ngewa Mukala (Khartoum), Maj. Gen. (Rtd.) Amb. Benson Ogutu( Moscow), Joshua Gatimu (Tehran), Tabu Irina (Tokyo), and Amb. Jean Kimani (UNHABITAT.)