House to challenge nullification of 23 laws passed without Senate’s input

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 3 – The National Assembly on Tuesday vowed to challenge a High Court ruling which nullified 23 laws passed without the input of the Senate.



In his Communication to the House, Speaker Justin Muturi equally suspended any further consideration and debates on current and future legislations currently before the House.



Muturi argued that the court erred, misdirected and misapplied the Constitution.



In a ruling delivered by a three-judge bench comprising Justices Jairus Ngaah, Anthony Ndung’u and Teresiah Matheka, said the passage of the 23 laws was contrary to the Constitution, a number of the laws related to counties and the devolution process.



Some of the laws affected by the judgement include The National (Amendment) Health Laws, The Computer Cyber Crime Act, Public Trustee Amendment Act, Building Surveyors Act, Tax Laws Act, The Kenya Coast Guard Service Act, Supplementary Appropriation Act, Equalization Fund Appropriation Act, The Finance Act 2018 and Capital Markets Act.