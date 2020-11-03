Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi/FILE/PBU

Corona Virus

House to challenge nullification of 23 laws passed without Senate’s input

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 3 – The National Assembly on Tuesday vowed to challenge a High Court ruling which nullified 23 laws passed without the input of the Senate.

In his Communication to the House, Speaker Justin Muturi equally suspended any further consideration and debates on current and future legislations currently before the House.

Muturi argued that the court erred, misdirected and misapplied the Constitution.

In a ruling delivered by a three-judge bench comprising Justices Jairus Ngaah, Anthony Ndung’u and Teresiah Matheka, said the passage of the 23 laws was contrary to the Constitution, a number of the laws related to counties and the devolution process.

Some of the laws affected by the judgement include The National (Amendment) Health Laws, The Computer Cyber Crime Act, Public Trustee Amendment Act, Building Surveyors Act, Tax Laws Act, The Kenya Coast Guard Service Act, Supplementary Appropriation Act, Equalization Fund Appropriation Act, The Finance Act 2018 and Capital Markets Act.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Headlines

President Kenyatta to deliver State of the Nation Address on November 12

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 3 – President Uhuru Kenyatta will deliver this year’s State of the Nation Address to a joint sitting of the National...

6 mins ago

World

Ivory Coast president re-elected to contested third term

Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, Nov 2 – Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara was re-elected to a contested third term on Tuesday after a vote marred...

1 hour ago

World

US Election Day begins as voters decide on Trump’s fate

Washington, United States, Nov 3 – The United States started voting Tuesday in an election amounting to a referendum on Donald Trump’s uniquely brash...

1 hour ago

BBI

BBI youth caucus calls for inclusive constitution review debate

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 3 – A section of youths under the umbrella of Caravan for Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) have called for inclusion in...

2 hours ago

Politics

Trump wraps up campaign with late-night Michigan rally

Grand Rapids, United States, Nov 3 – The final rally in Donald Trump’s grueling re-election battle came to an end early Tuesday morning with...

3 hours ago

Africa

Tanzania’s ‘sham’ election leaves democracy reeling

Nairobi, Kenya, Nov 3 – Tanzanian President John Magufuli’s landslide re-election has been dismissed as a sham by the opposition and diplomats who say...

3 hours ago

World

Gunman on the run after Vienna ‘terror attack’ leaves three dead

Vienna, Austria, Nov 2 – A huge manhunt was under way Tuesday after gunmen opened fire at multiple locations across central Vienna, killing at...

5 hours ago

World

Vatican says Pope’s backing for gay unions no challenge to marriage

Vatican City, Vatican City State, Nov 3 – The Vatican has sought to tamp down discord over Pope Francis’ backing last month for same-sex...

5 hours ago