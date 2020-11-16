Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Iraqi men smoke waterpipes at a coffee shop in Iraq's holy city of Karbala, where the pipes are traditionally made of locally carved wood

World

Holy smoke: Waterpipes keep bubbling in Iraqi shrine city

Published

Iraqi men smoke waterpipes at a coffee shop in Iraq’s holy city of Karbala, where the pipes are traditionally made of locally carved wood © AFP / Mohammed SAWAF

Karbala, Iraq, Nov 16 – Iraq’s Karbala is known as a religious pilgrimage site, visited by millions of worshippers, but shisha-smokers revere it for a different reason: its signature wooden waterpipes.

About 120 kilometres (75 miles) south of Iraq’s capital, within walking distance of Karbala’s two Shiite shrines, avid smokers drag puffs of fruit-flavoured tobacco from their tall pipes.

The business of strictly gender-separated cafes has carried on, despite the heavy health risks associated with smoking and a full-blown pandemic that has brought an average of 4,000 new coronavirus cases a day to Iraq.

Cafe owner Hassan Ali is serving endless streams of sweet tea — a must in any Iraqi establishment — to customers sipping on locally-made waterpipes.

When they drag on the hand-held hose, the glass base full of water begins to bubble, cooling the smoke that passes through a half-metre pipe from a clay head, where sticky flavoured tobacco is laid out.

Normally made of iron or copper and imported, the pipes at Ali’s cafe are carved from local white willow wood.

A carpenter in Karbala shaves a piece of wood to make a waterpipe at his workshop using local white willow wood © AFP / Mohammed SAWAF

The hollow upper stems of these waterpipes or nargilehs are called bakkar — and Ali maintains the wood enhances the flavour of the tobacco by keeping the smoke cool, unlike their metal rivals.

“If your tobacco tastes like apple or mint, you can smell it,” he told AFP. “With the others, you only have smoke.”

– ‘A blank slate’ –

One of the last woodworkers keeping the craft alive in Karbala is Mohamed Baqer, a moustached, 56-year-old who has spent 30 years of his life as a carpenter.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“The designs that come out while I’m carving are all from my head,” Baqer told AFP with a beaming smile, surrounded by mounds of sawdust in his sweltering workshop. “I carve what I feel like really.”

Karbala’s carved pipes are said to enhance the flavour of the tobacco by keeping the smoke cool, unlike their metal rivals © AFP / Mohammed SAWAF

He puffs away on a cigarette as he whittles down the light wood, which comes from forests by the Euphrates River.

“Before I put the wood in the turning machine, I’m a blank slate,” said Baqer. “As soon as it starts turning, it comes to me. It turns out beautiful or how the customer wants it.”

The manual labour involved in shaping the thick wood into a polished product is intensive, but makes for a unique product.

He averages about 20 bakkars a day.

A few streets away is Mohamed Jassim, whose father and grandfather practised the same trade, and who is already training his teenage son how to carve.

Employees prepare waterpipes for customers at a coffee shop in Iraq’s holy city of Karbala — complete with the locally carved wooden section © AFP / Mohammed SAWAF

Smokers gravitate towards his craftsmanship because of a sense of history and hard work, but also because the wood makes smoking more refreshing for people living in Iraq’s scorchingly hot south.

“In Baghdad and further north, it’s a bit cooler, so they can use metal,” he explained to AFP.

– ‘Creative’ –

In his workshop, Jassim keeps an old bakkar that his grandfather carved in the 1950s — and he still uses the same family signature in his modern works.

One of his designs is nicknamed “Islamic,” because he digs small domes resembling mosques into the wood.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Orders for Karbala’s wooden pipes for shishas come from as far away as Germany, helping the carpenters survive the economic crisis caused by Covid-19 when smoking cafes were closed © AFP / Mohammed SAWAF

“If you love your job, you become creative at it,” he said.

Woodworkers are glad to have survived the three-month closure of shisha cafes across Iraq earlier this year, part of efforts to stem the spread of Covid-19.

Orders come from both locally and beyond.

All of the bakkars at Ali’s cafe are from Jassim, who has also shipped his work to various local provinces, and even to Lebanon and as far away as Germany.

Jassim does not fear his craft withering away anytime soon.

“As long as there’s tobacco, we’re always going to be just fine,” he said.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

Pigeon sells for record 1.6 mn euros to Chinese fancier

Brussels, Belgium, Nov 16 – An unidentified Chinese buyer on Sunday paid a world record 1.6 million euros ($1.9 million) for a female homing...

18 mins ago

World

Trump – for a moment – alludes to election defeat

Washington, United States, Nov 16 – President Donald Trump has yet to admit defeat in the US election. But with a word here, a...

23 mins ago

World

Pro-Europe challenger wins Moldova presidency: electoral commission

Chisinau, Moldova, Republic of, Nov 15 – Pro-European challenger Maia Sandu has won the second round of Moldova’s presidential election and is well ahead...

31 mins ago

World

British PM in self-isolation as US reels from Covid-19 surge

London, United Kingdom, Nov 16 – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson went into isolation after a contact tested positive for the coronavirus, as a...

38 mins ago

Africa

Libya talks end without naming govt but UN vows to continue

Gammarth, Tunisia, Nov 16 – UN-led talks aimed at appointing an executive to help lead Libya out of a decade of conflict ended Sunday...

55 mins ago

World

British PM self-isolating after contact tests positive for coronavirus

London, United Kingdom, Nov 16 – British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is self-isolating after someone he was in contact with tested positive for the...

1 hour ago

World

Macron criticizes media over coverage of Islamic extremism

Washington, United States, Nov 16 – French President Emmanuel Macron has called The New York Times media correspondent to criticize English-language coverage of France’s...

1 hour ago

World

France looks to Biden era as Trump ally Pompeo visits

Paris, France, Nov 16 – France’s Emmanuel Macron will be forced to walk a diplomatic tightrope on Monday when he hosts US Secretary of State...

2 hours ago