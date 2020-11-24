Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Nurses assigned to the Infectious Diseases Unit (IDU) at the Kenyatta University Hospital dance during a Zumba class in the hospital compound in Nairobi

Capital Health

Health Ministry denies claims of neglecting health workers after strike threat

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 24-The Ministry of Health has denied claims that it has neglected health care workers, after numerous complaints and threats for industrial action.

The unions have been complaining over lack of adequate Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), lack of comprehensive medical cover, employment of more health care workers and lack of risk allowances particularly to those in the frontline in the war against COVID-19.

“Healthcare workers are our front line soldiers in the war against the pandemic. We have not neglected them. The needs of our soldiers must be met and the government is working round the clock to ensure their needs are taken care of,” said Dr. Mercy Mwangangi, a Chief Administrative Secretary at the ministry.

Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Secretary-General Dr. Chibanzi Mwachonda on Tuesday said their members were more exposed to the virus, and many were dying. More than 30 nurses and over 15 doctors have succumbed to the virus since April. More than 2,000 others are said to be infected.

Dr. Mwachinda said it was time KEMSA released PPEs in its stores to hospitals.

The union has threatened to down tools from December unless the government takes their plight seriously.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Capital Health

17 more virus-linked deaths reported as 727 new cases registered

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 24 – Seventeen more coronavirus-linked deaths were reported on Tuesday even as an additional 727 new cases were registered from 4,913...

16 mins ago

Capital Health

EU announces latest vaccine contract with Moderna

Brussels, Belgium, Nov 24 – The EU said Tuesday it would sign a sixth contract for an upcoming coronavirus vaccine, this time for up to...

48 mins ago

Sticky Post

French police probe ‘brutal’ dispersal of Paris migrants

Paris, France, Nov 24 – French authorities on Tuesday ordered an investigation into the forceful removal by police of a camp of migrants in...

53 mins ago

Africa

Multiagency govt approach has improved service delivery: President Kenyatta

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 24 – President Uhuru Kenyatta today said an all-of-government approach adopted by his administration has improved service delivery especially project completion,...

2 hours ago

BBI

IEBC clears BBI signature collection template, says all voter data mandatory

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 24 – Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission on Tuesday approved the form and format for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) signatures...

2 hours ago

World

France taps experts on how to pay off Covid debt mountain

Paris, France, Nov 24 – The French government is assembling an expert commission on how to repay the billions of euros it has borrowed to...

2 hours ago

World

UN decries ‘structural racism’ in Brazil after black man’s killing

Geneva, Switzerland, Nov 24 – The UN said Tuesday the deadly beating of a black man by white guards in Brazil exemplified “structural racism”, and...

2 hours ago

Kenya

DP Ruto says Kinoti fanning incitement by reopening 2007/08 PEV cases

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 24 – Deputy President William Ruto on Tuesday termed the move by the Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti to revive...

2 hours ago