Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko.

Govt extends moratorium on logging to allow harvesting of mature trees

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 23- The Government has extended a 2018 moratorium on logging in public and community forests following experts’ recommendation.

Environment Cabinet Secretary Keriako Tobiko on Monday said the extension will however, be varied or modified to allow for harvesting and disposal of mature trees by the Kenya Forest Service.

Such harvesting will, however, be on areas not exceeding 5,000 hectares. “It will be done in a manner that is open, transparent, accountable and ensures value for money.”

He said harvesting and disposal of the forest plantation materials shall be managed by a multi-agency team.

The Ministry is set to publish details and particulars of the forest areas to be harvested.

The moratorium was effected following a task force recommendation meant to counter years of deforestation that had drastically reduced the country’s forest cover.

Kenya’s forest cover increased by six thousand hectares last year after the government imposed a ban on logging.

Data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) indicates that forest cover expanded to 147,600 hectares from 141,600 recorded in 2018.

