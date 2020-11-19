Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Kibwana said most of his household electronic equipment had been compromised further stating drones had been surveilling his official residence/CFM/FILE

BBI

Governor Kibwana says electronic gadgets compromised, claims State surveillance

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 19 – Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana who has openly opposed the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitution review report on Wednesday raised alarm over what he termed as a State-sanctioned drone surveillance program targeting critics.

Kibwana said most of his household electronic equipment had been compromised further stating drones had been surveilling his official residence.

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, another critic of the BBI, reported a similar occurrence saying his home was under constant drone surveillance.

Kibwana and Murkomen are among leaders who have come out strongly to issue their reservations the BBI report saying it erodes the expanded democratic space and rule of law guaranteed under the current constitution.

Kibwana, who is also eying the Presidency in 2022, said such tactics wouldn’t scare him.

The Makueni Governor has been very categorical that if there is no genuine national conversation on the proposed BBI changes, he will be among Kenyans who oppose the proposed.

Murkomen on his part has been calling for a halt to the BBI process urging leaders to focus on the containment of COVID-19 pandemic which is ravaging the country and its economy.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Corona Virus

US virus death toll passes 250,000, New York closes schools

New York, United States, Nov 19 – US coronavirus deaths passed a quarter of a million people Wednesday as New York announced it would...

17 mins ago

Corona Virus

Kenyan embassy in Paris restricts visits in revised COVID-19 protocols

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 19 – The Kenyan Embassy in Paris has announced restriction of visits under new revised measures aimed at preventing the spread...

1 hour ago

business

Qatar hotels fighting to survive until 2022 World Cup

Doha, Qatar, Nov 19 – Qatar has marketed its opulent skyscraper hotels as jewels in its World Cup 2022 crown but coronavirus curbs and...

1 hour ago

Capital Health

Pacific’s Samoa records first case of coronavirus

Apia, Samoa, Nov 19 – Samoa announced its first case of Covid-19 on Thursday, as the coronavirus pandemic continued to spread to previously untouched...

2 hours ago

World

Hundreds protest in Santiago against Chilean president

Santiago, Chile, Nov 19 – Hundreds of people protested in Chile’s capital Santiago on Wednesday to demand the resignation of President Sebastian Pinera over...

2 hours ago

World

Storm Iota leaves over 30 dead in Central America

San Salvador, El Salvador, Nov 15 – Iota’s death toll rose to over 30 on Wednesday after the storm unleashed mudslides, smashed infrastructure and...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

Nakuru’s London ward representative Sammy Karanja succumbs to COVID-19

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 19 – Nakuru’s London Ward Member of County Assembly Samwel Karanja Mbugua is dead. The ward representative’s death has been linked...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

Virus wave must be fought without vaccines: WHO

Geneva, Switzerland, Nov 19 – The World Health Organization’s emergencies director warned Wednesday that vaccines would not arrive in time to defeat the second...

3 hours ago