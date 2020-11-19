Governor Kibwana says electronic gadgets compromised, claims State surveillance

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 19 – Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana who has openly opposed the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitution review report on Wednesday raised alarm over what he termed as a State-sanctioned drone surveillance program targeting critics.
Kibwana said most of his household electronic equipment had been compromised further stating drones had been surveilling his official residence.
Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, another critic of the BBI, reported a similar occurrence saying his home was under constant drone surveillance.
Kibwana and Murkomen are among leaders who have come out strongly to issue their reservations the BBI report saying it erodes the expanded democratic space and rule of law guaranteed under the current constitution.
Kibwana, who is also eying the Presidency in 2022, said such tactics wouldn’t scare him.
The Makueni Governor has been very categorical that if there is no genuine national conversation on the proposed BBI changes, he will be among Kenyans who oppose the proposed.
Murkomen on his part has been calling for a halt to the BBI process urging leaders to focus on the containment of COVID-19 pandemic which is ravaging the country and its economy.