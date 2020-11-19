Governor Kibwana says electronic gadgets compromised, claims State surveillance

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 19 – Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana who has openly opposed the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitution review report on Wednesday raised alarm over what he termed as a State-sanctioned drone surveillance program targeting critics.

Kibwana said most of his household electronic equipment had been compromised further stating drones had been surveilling his official residence. @UtumishiKwaWote I am under close state surveillance. Drones hover over my official residence. Electronic gadgets in the house are compromised. As it was during Moi and NCEC, so it is now. I have repeatedly made this public and reported to authorities. I will not be intimidated.— Kivutha Kibwana (@governorkibwana) November 18, 2020

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, another critic of the BBI, reported a similar occurrence saying his home was under constant drone surveillance. To the person who has been sending drones to hover over my house I have two requests. 1. Please share the beautiful aerial photos. 2. Come home through the main gate for a cup of tea but make sure you carry your mask. Thank you and God bless— KIPCHUMBA MURKOMEN, E.G.H (@kipmurkomen) November 18, 2020

Kibwana and Murkomen are among leaders who have come out strongly to issue their reservations the BBI report saying it erodes the expanded democratic space and rule of law guaranteed under the current constitution.

Kibwana, who is also eying the Presidency in 2022, said such tactics wouldn’t scare him.

The Makueni Governor has been very categorical that if there is no genuine national conversation on the proposed BBI changes, he will be among Kenyans who oppose the proposed.

Murkomen on his part has been calling for a halt to the BBI process urging leaders to focus on the containment of COVID-19 pandemic which is ravaging the country and its economy.