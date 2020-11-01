George Kegoro exits KHRC after five-year stint, Davis Malombe appointed Executive Director

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 1 – Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC) Board has appointed Davis Malombe as the interim Executive Director of the Commission following the exit of George Kegoro.

Board Chairperson Professor Makau Mutua announced on Sunday that Malombe who until his appointment has been serving as the Commission’s Deputy Executive Director will be replacing Kegoro who has been at the helm of the Commission for a period of five years.

Malombe is an expert in transitional justice and has over the years been actively involved in workers’ rights.

In his message, Professor Mutua lauded Kegoro for being a prolific activist who was a voice for the voiceless in societal issues further describing him as a homegrown original.

“He gave civil society its voice in matters big and small. Kegoro’s leadership has left the KHRC’s imprimatur on the consciousness of Kenyans,” he said adding that Kegoro was a tenacious fighter in the best tradition of the Kenyan human rights street.

During his five-year tenure, Kegoro is credited for being a pivotal player in every branch of government and national issues and crisis – from elections, to policing, workers’ rights, women’s rights, and law making.

Kegoro has since moved to the Open Society Initiative for East Africa (OSIEA) as its new Executive Director.