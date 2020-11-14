Connect with us

The retail prices of Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene dropped by Sh1.42, Sh2.21 and Sh2.10 respectively per litre/FILE

Fuel prices drop by Sh1.9 average in EPRA’s November review

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 14 – Fuel prices have been revised downwards in the latest review by the Energy Petroleum and Regulatory Authority (EPRA) effective for a 30-day period commencing November 14.

In the new prices announced by the regulatory agency’s Director General Robert Oimeke on Saturday, the retail prices of Super Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene dropped by Sh1.42, Sh2.21 and Sh2.10 respectively per litre.

Following the changes, Super petrol, Diesel and Kerosene will retail at Sh105.85, Sh90.70 and Sh81.63 respectively.

Oimeke attributed the new reduction to a decrease in the average landed cost of Super Petrol by 4.45 percent and that of Diesel and Kerosene by 7.42 per cent.

The new prices are inclusive of the 8 per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) in line with the provisions of the Finance Act 2018, the Tax Laws Amendment Act 2020 and the revised excise duty rates adjusted for inflation as per the legal notice of no. 194 of 2020.

In Mombasa, Super Petrol will retail at Sh103.45 while diesel and Kerosene will sell at Sh88.31 and Sh79.25 respectively.

In Nakuru, Super Petrol will sell at 105.56 while diesel and Kerosene will be priced at Sh90.63 and Sh81.59 respectively.

