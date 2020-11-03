Frontier counties want BBI reviewed to recalibrate resource allocation

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 3 – Leaders representing pastoralist Communities in the country have registered reservations with the Building Bridges Initiative(BBI) report that was unveiled on October, saying it did not capture their submissions and proposals.

Led by Mandera Governor Ali Roba and his Turkana counterpart Josphat Nanok, the leaders outlined eleven irreducible minimums that they want included in the report for them to support it.

“The BBI is a proposal to amend the Constitution so as to attain aspirations of Kenyan people and so it is not cast on stone and we propose the amendments by pastoralist communities to be taken on board,” Roba said.

Nanok echoed the sentiments calling for equity and inclusivity.

“Let nobody ignore those issues. We are not secondhand citizens. We are citizens of this country and equity must prevail in the constitutional process and political process,” Nanok said.

Former National Majority Leader Adan Duale and Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina called for a consensus before the document is subjected to a referendum adding that all their demands must be met and incorporated in the report

“This is not a process for one person. This is a process for 47 million people. This is a proposal to amend the Constitution and if you can amend a Constitution why can’t you amend a proposal to amend the constitution?’’ Kina posed.

Among the issues the leaders demanded to be addressed include establishment of a Livestock Marketing Authority with capacity of vessels for exporting live animals to competitive markets.

“And the issues we are raising here are so dear to us and we feel we must speak up because the report that was released does not capture major issues that we submitted,” Duale said

Other issues the leaders want addressed include guaranteed right to education for pastoralist people, resource allocation, and representation.

On the proposed additional 70 seats in the National Assembly, the leaders demanded a distribution that guarantees each of the 47 Counties has at least one slot.

They further opposed the use of party lists in party primaries and demanded that the 47 women representatives in the National Assembly be retained.

On land issues, the leaders demanded protection of land use policies for pastoral lands for grazing and agriculture as well as protection of game reserves and wildlife corridors, among others.

The statement by the caucus came a day after about 300 Members of Parliament supportive of the BBI constitution review report resolved to popularize the adoption of the document without any further amendments.



The resolution was announced at the end of a two-day retreat which was attended by President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM Leader Raila Odinga.

Members who attended the meeting noted the document is the culmination of a lengthy process that involved an extensive public consultation exercise and was further validated through an equally detailed process.

“We stand here today on behalf of the approximately 300 MPs from both the Senate and the National Assembly to declare our total and unwavering commitment to the BBI. We are ready to proceed popularizing the report across the country.

“We have a schedule of activities that will culminate in a referendum that will bring very meaningful and very far-reaching amendments to the Constitution,” Senate Minority Leader James Orengo said as he briefed reporters after the closed-door session.



The BBI Consultative Meeting held in Naivasha also agreed on a formula for the allocation of the seats in which counties that are presently under-represented by virtue of having a heavy population, will on the basis of population quota of 132,138 people per MP, receive additional lawmakers.

The resolution to proceed on with the campaigns to popularize the adoption of the BBI report poured cold water on calls by the Deputy President William Ruto, his allies and other like-minded Kenyans for consensus building to secure a non-contested referendum.

“There is absolutely no reason why anybody in this country should put anybody to a divisive debate or to a contentious referendum we can all agree. That is why we are saying come let us reason together,” Ruto said on Sunday while addressing Christian faithful in Nyeri and Tharaka-Nithi counties.