Ayisi died at about 9.00pm on Wednesday night while undergoing treatment at the Mater Hospital in Nairobi, his family said/COUTERSY

Former City Hall Health Executive dies after HDU admission over diabetes

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 5 – Former Nairobi County Executive Committee Member for Health Robert Ayisi is dead. 

Ayisi died at about 9.00pm on Wednesday night while undergoing treatment at the Mater Hospital in Nairobi, his family said. 

The family said that Ayisi had been battling diabetes and high blood pressure complications. 

Ayisi also served as County Secretary under Governor Evans Kidero’s City Hall administration.

Dr. Ayisi had been erroneously announced dead by Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on Monday, but the family clarified that he was still alive and admitted at Mater hospital’s High Dependency Unit at the time.

The Governor claimed Ayisi had succumbed to COVID-19.

The Governor was however later apologized and retracted his statement.

