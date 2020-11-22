Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Invading locusts spring into flight from ground vegetation as young girls in traditional Samburu-wear run past to their cattle at Larisoro village near Archers Post, on January 21, 2020.

County News

FAO warns Kenya of second wave of locust invasion from December

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 22- Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) now says that control operations are underway against small hopper bands that are forming from local breeding in Samburu County, signaling a second wave of locust invasion in the country.

In a statement, FAO said although some of the swarm-lets that arrived in Kenya may have already laid eggs in southern Somalia before their arrival, there remains a risk of further egg-laying in sandy areas of Northeastern Kenya where recent rains have fallen.

“Breeding continues in central Somalia and eastern Ethiopia where hopper bands are present, and a new generation of immature swarms will start forming by the end of this month. Swarm formation will continue throughout December because of widespread hatching and band formation that occurred this past week,” part of the statement read.

Further, the organization added, hatching and hopper band formation can be expected in early December and called on the government to take measures to control the locusts which are harmful to crops and may interfere with food security.

“From the second week of December onwards, several waves of numerous swarms can be expected to move south in Somalia and Ethiopia, reaching northern Kenya,” FAO stated.

On Saturday, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya said the government has plans in place to control the locusts once the swarms attack the country.

“Locusts are breeding in Ethiopia.  It is projected that they might cross into Kenya around December. We are aware and therefore, prepared for the second attack. We have enough pesticides, equipment, and personnel to handle the second wave,” Munya said.

In early March, Kenya and a number of countries in the horn of Africa including Ethiopia, Somalia and Uganda experienced the worst locust attack in seven years.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The Invasion affected 28 counties.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Fifth Estate

Nairobi to host Africa’s delivery units’ virtual conference

Delivery units are becoming a common feature of many governments across the world as leaders grapple with the challenge of delivering on the promises...

7 mins ago

Kenya

DPP extends tenure of Taib and Kihara as Special Prosecutors

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 22 – Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has extended the appointment of Taib Ali Taib and James Kihara as...

3 hours ago

World

Protesters burn Guatemalan Congress to demand president resign

Guatemala City, Guatemala, Nov 21 – Hundreds of Guatemalans partly burned the Congress building Saturday in a protest demanding the resignation of President Alejandro...

3 hours ago

Corona Virus

Meru Law courts closed for two weeks over covid-19

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 22- All in-person court operations and services at Meru Law Courts were on Sunday suspended for two weeks, after some of...

5 hours ago

Headlines

44 school children arrested while partying and smoking bhang at a house party

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 22 – Detectives have arrested 44 schoolchildren at Nairobi’s Mountain View Estate, in the ongoing crackdown on individuals taking advantage of...

5 hours ago

Kenya

Athi River-Nairobi commuter train to start Monday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 22- Residents of Athi River will from Monday ride in the newly launched Commuter Railway System from to Nairobi Central Station....

5 hours ago

Headlines

Ruto’s “SALT BAE” moment lights up social media

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 22 – Photos of Deputy President William Ruto and Turkish butcher Nusret Gökçe aka Salt Bae in Dubai have gone viral...

6 hours ago

Special Report

Remains of two victims of 79 AD volcanic eruption unearthed at Pompeii

Pompeii, Italy, Nov 21 – The remains of two victims of the eruption of Mount Vesuvius almost 2,000 years ago have been unearthed at...

8 hours ago