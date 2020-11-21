Experts say Erectile dysfunction treatment possible with early diagnosis

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 21 – Erectile dysfunction (ED) though considered taboo to talk about by many men is much more common than previously thought.

The inability to develop and maintain an erection increases with age, but it is never an easy topic to discuss with a partner.

Local data has shown that over 50 per cent of men aged above 50 years suffer from some form of erectile dysfunction (ED).

Whether mild or severe, the underlying warning is that all may not be well with the heart, blood vessels and general health.

*Jacob takes us through his experience with the condition that almost threatened his marriage.

“I am 50 years old. I feel healthier now than I felt in my 20’s or my 30’s, but as I grew older, I felt a physiological change in my Libido. The responsiveness, sensitivity all seemed to fade gradually. My sex life was fine but I wanted better performance,” he said, “This is just a taboo topic to talk about, I didn’t want my wife to think that we had any issue with our love life, we didn’t. I resulted to self-medicating with the famous drug Viagra commonly referred to as the “blue pill.

*Jacob said he realized that the effects of the medication, is that it does not feel natural and that is when he decided to consult with a specialist about it rather than turn to pharmaceuticals.

“Things just weren’t the same,” says *Ann, Jacob’s wife. “We attributed it to the fact that we are both working parents. We both have stressful jobs and anxieties. It was not until we tried to have a second child that we started to ask, ‘What is going on here?’ We had been trying for a year and a half.”

ED is difficulty in getting and keeping an erection. The visit involved an examination as well as some counseling, which surprised *Jacob.

“I was able to open up and really talk about the issues,” he says.

With a prescription to treat his ED in hand, *Jacob now had a clearer picture of his health in general and new motivation to make lifestyle changes.

“The medication started to work almost instantly,” says *Ann.

For many years, it was thought that ED was largely psychological in origin, but it is now understood that physical causes of ED are much more likely, as it is a complex process involving many different physical steps and systems.

Physician and fellow Nephrology at the Nairobi Hospital Malcolm Correia states that that the condition can be contained through various treatments available. This will be dependent on what may be causing the erectile dysfunction for example if diabetes and high blood pressure were optimally diagnosed and treated, this can normalize blood flow and allow for excellent results.

“Psychological debriefing is a major aspect which is often left out as men often do not talk about what ails them. As for medication, the market has highly advertised phosphodiesterase 5- inhibitors which work by relaxing the arteries of the penis causing better blood flow to the organ and a sustained erection. They are not only available over the counter but can even be ordered online with door-step delivery which makes self-treatment an option,” the Doctor said.

However, Dr. Correia warns that at times this convenience may be unsafe as no proper drug interaction or adverse reactions have been assessed. “It would be beneficial to have a checkup first to determine the underlying condition.”

Other treatment modalities include injections and creams with similar action and results. When these modalities provide a result that is less than satisfactory or is contraindicated a variety of mechanical devices including vacuum pumps can be offered.

A non-surgical approach that is done is a low-intensity shockwave therapy which has been shown to rejuvenate the inner penile tissue and thus improving blood flow to improve erection; Surgical approaches aim to place prosthesis that can be manipulated externally and are a safe alternative.

“At the Nairobi Hospital, we have the Urology and the physician’s clinic through which we are able to follow up on our patients who have both diabetes, hypertension and we are able to look after them. The other treatments are quite vast and stem from the underlying condition one is suffering from.”

-Is erectile dysfunction curable?-

To this Dr. Correia noted that it depends on the underlying condition if you can control what is causing ED then yes, if there is nerve destruction or traumatic experiences then it may not be possible.

“It is difficult to say that surgery may cure 90pc of the time or if you are using an implant it may happen, every treatment procedure comes with its own side effects.”

-How can one improve their erectile function-?

Dietary requirements and lifestyle play a big role in maintaining erectile function. The nutrients in many fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes help improve blood flow throughout your body — including your penis. And blood flow to the penis is one of the keys to healthy, consistent erections.

Some foods that may help include vegetables like kale, spinach, and carrots. Fruits like apples, bananas, and grapes. Nuts and seeds like almonds, walnuts, and sunflower seeds. Legumes like beans, lentils, and peanuts. Tubers like potatoes and yams. Poultry like chicken and turkey. Eggs. Dairy like cheese and Greek yogurt. Healthy fats like extra-virgin olive oil and avocados.

Research suggests that psychological factors like stress and anxiety are often the culprit behind ED, including; heart disease, pressure, high, overweight or obesity, alcohol use disorder.

“It would be in the best interest of any person who may be affected or would like to know more about erectile dysfunction to seek medical advice from their physician on the various approaches to treatment in order to have a fulfilling quality of life,” Dr. Correia noted.