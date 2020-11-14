Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Members of the Amhara militia are fighting alongside federal and regional forces in Tigray © AFP/File / EDUARDO SOTERAS

Africa

Ethiopia says Tigray forces fired into neighbouring region

Published

The attack on the neigbouring Amhara region risks inflaming the conflict © AFP / EDUARDO SOTERAS

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Nov 14 – Ethiopia said Saturday that forces loyal to the ruling party in the northern Tigray region had fired into neighbouring Amhara region, raising fears that ongoing fighting could draw in other parts of the country.

A doctor said two military personnel were killed and up to 15 injured in Gondar, one of the targeted cities.

The allegation came as thousands of Ethiopians continued to cross the border into Sudan and aid workers pleaded for access to Tigray, where intense fighting has sparked fears of a devastating conflict in Africa’s second most populous country.

“In the late hours of Nov. 13, 2020, a rocket was fired towards Bahir Dar and Gondar cities. As a result, the airport areas have sustained damages,” an Ethiopian government statement said.

“The TPLF junta is utilising the last of the weaponry within its arsenals,” the statement said, referring to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, the Tigray ruling party.

TPLF leader Debretsion Gebremichael told AFP Saturday he did not have information about the reported attacks but noted that TPLF leaders have said “any airport used to attack Tigray will be a legitimate target”.

The airports in Bahir Dar, the regional capital, and in Gondar are used by both military and civilian aircraft.

Residents reported hearing gunfire in both cities Friday night, though an Amhara regional government statement said “the situation was controlled within a few minutes” and “our cities are in peace”.

“There were at least two dead” and “10 or 15 injured”, said a doctor at a hospital in Gondar who spoke on condition of anonymity.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

He said the casualties appeared to have resulted from an explosion, not from bullets.

“I have seen abdominal, chest and leg injuries,” he said, adding there were “no civilians at all” among the dead or injured.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed last week launched military operations in Tigray, saying the move was provoked by TPLF attacks on federal military camps in the region — a claim the TPLF denies.

Hundreds of people are reported to have been killed, some in a gruesome massacre documented by Amnesty International, and thousands have fled fighting and air strikes in Tigray, whose leaders Abiy accuses of seeking to destabilise the country.

Tigray has been under a communications blackout since the operation began, making it difficult to verify claims from both camps about the situation on the ground.

Military officials have vowed to keep the conflict contained in Tigray, and Abiy has repeatedly promised a quick, decisive victory.

Map of Ethiopia and Sudan © AFP / Simon MALFATTO

But Amhara and Tigray are embroiled in long-running disputes over land along their shared border that analysts worry could draw Amhara into the conflict.

Thousands of Amhara militiamen have already headed towards Tigray to fight alongside federal forces, according to Amhara security officials.

Both Bahir Dar and Gondar were calm Saturday morning, residents said.

One resident of Bahir Dar told AFP there were “two heavy explosions around 10:50 pm”.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“After that there was gunfire for 15 minutes, and then it went quiet,” the resident said.

– ‘Extreme urgency’ –

As of Friday evening, at least 21,000 Ethiopians had fled across the border into Sudan, according to Sudan’s refugee agency.

They have described walking many kilometres in baking heat to flee intense bombardments they say have been carried out by the Ethiopian army.

Meanwhile Tigray leader Debretsion has said hundreds of thousands of people are displaced within the region, where the United Nations is lobbying for full humanitarian access.

Catherine Sozi, the UN’s resident and humanitarian coordinator in Ethiopia, made her plea directly during a reception Friday evening for Demeke Mekonnen, Ethiopia’s new foreign minister.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who won the Nobel Peace Prize last year, has promised a short and decisive war © AFP/File / Fredrik VARFJELL

“Things are getting rather hard,” Sozi said during a question-and-answer session, citing the communications blackout, road closures, and shortages of water, fuel and cash.

She later told AFP there was “extreme urgency” for aid workers to get full access.

“We can’t reach the people we need to provide services to,” she said.

“We’re concerned that every hour, every day that the conflict continues, the most vulnerable people become even more vulnerable.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

– Bitter feud –

Abiy, last year’s Nobel Peace Prize winner, on Friday declared the TPLF was in the “throes of death”, but Debretsion dismissed this as a “daydream”.

The TPLF dominated Ethiopian politics for nearly three decades before Abiy took office in 2018 on the back of several years of anti-government protests.

Since then, the TPLF has complained of being sidelined and scapegoated for the country’s woes.

The feud grew more bitter after Tigray went ahead with its own elections in September — defying a nationwide ban on all polls imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic — and tried to brand Abiy an illegitimate ruler.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

Al-Qaeda’s number two secretly killed in Iran: NYT

Washington, United States, Nov 14 – Al-Qaeda’s second-in-command, indicted in the US for the 1998 bombings of its embassies in Tanzania and Kenya, was...

17 mins ago

County News

DCI intensify anti-narcotics watch as drug trade linked to terror financing

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 14 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations’ anti-narcotics unit has heightened vigilance amid a surge in drug trade which has been...

4 hours ago

Kenya

Magoha says unmoved by PSC’s decision to transfer HR mandate to Kipsang

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 14 – Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has maintained that he is still in charge of the ministry and he will...

4 hours ago

Corona Virus

KMPDU convenes advisory council as 4 more doctors succumb to COVID-19

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 14 – Four doctors succumbed to coronavirus within 24 hours lapsing Saturday raising concerns over the safety of the medics on...

6 hours ago

business

Fuel prices drop by Sh1.9 average in EPRA’s November review

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 14 – Fuel prices have been revised downwards in the latest review by the Energy Petroleum and Regulatory Authority (EPRA) effective...

7 hours ago

Corona Virus

New York fights virus resurgence as Trump touts vaccine breakthrough

New York, United States, Nov 13 – New York battled to fend off a second wave of coronavirus infections with new restrictions on bars...

10 hours ago

Africa

UN former envoy ‘very optimistic’ for peace in Libya

Tunis, Tunisia, Nov 14 – The UN’s former envoy to Libya, Ghassan Salame, says he has higher hopes than ever of seeing an end...

12 hours ago

BBI

DP Ruto says unified voices on BBI re-evaluation cannot be ignored

NYERI, Kenya, Nov 14 – Deputy President William Ruto has urged the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) steering committee to consider recent recommendations issued by...

12 hours ago