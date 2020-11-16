Ethiopia dispatches Deputy Prime minister to brief President Kenyatta over Tigray law enforcement

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 16 – Ethiopia’s Deputy Prime Minister Demeke Mekonnen was due in Kenya on Monday to brief President Uhuru Kenyatta on the law enforcement operation in the northern Tigray region.

Diplomatic sources told Capital FM News that Mekonnen has been dispatched by Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to also seek support from Kenya.

“The Deputy Prime Minister is arriving today,” a source said, “he will hold talks with President Uhuru Kenyatta and brief him about the law enforcement in northern Tigray region as well as solicit for support.”

The Ethiopian government has been carrying out the law enforcement operation in northern Tigray region to restore rule of law and has made it clear that there will be no negotiations with the militia group, until law and order is restored.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced on November 4 that he had ordered military operations in Tigray in a dramatic escalation of a long-running feud with the region’s ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).