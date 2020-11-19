Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has rejected suggestions he owed his position as head of the World Health Organization to a deal with China

Africa

Ethiopia accuses Tigrayan WHO chief of backing dissident region

Published

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Nov 19 – Ethiopia’s army chief on Thursday accused WHO boss Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus — the country’s highest-profile Tigrayan abroad — of lobbying in favour of the dissident region and helping them get weapons.

“He has worked in neighbouring countries to condemn the war. He has worked for them to get weapons,” army chief Berhanu Jula told a press conference.

He said Tedros had “left no stone unturned” to help the Tigray Peoples Liberation Front (TPLF), the party Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed says he is targeting in a military offensive in the region.

Abiy, last year’s Nobel Peace Prize winner, accused the TPLF, which dominated power for three decades before his appointment in 2018, of seeking to destabilise his government.

“This guy is himself part of that team,” said Berhanu of Tedros, who served as health minister in the former government.

“What do you expect from him? We don’t expect he will side with the Ethiopian people and condemn them,” he said.

Now in its third week, the controversial military operation which Abiy says is essential to restore law and order in the country, has left hundreds dead and sent thousands streaming over the border with Sudan.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Headlines

Court halts MP Murunga’s burial after woman demanded DNA on ‘his 2 children’

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 19 – A court in Nairobi has stopped the burial of Matungu Member of Parliament, the late Justus Murunga after a...

26 mins ago

Capital Health

Virus-drained nurses hang up uniforms for other jobs

Brussels, Belgium, Nov 19 – One is a pastry-cook. Another dreams of becoming a bookseller. All have slammed the door on the hospitals where...

30 mins ago

Corona Virus

US virus death toll passes 250,000, New York closes schools

New York, United States, Nov 19 – US coronavirus deaths passed a quarter of a million people Wednesday as New York announced it would...

1 hour ago

Corona Virus

Kenyan embassy in Paris restricts visits in revised COVID-19 protocols

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 19 – The Kenyan Embassy in Paris has announced restriction of visits under new revised measures aimed at preventing the spread...

2 hours ago

business

Qatar hotels fighting to survive until 2022 World Cup

Doha, Qatar, Nov 19 – Qatar has marketed its opulent skyscraper hotels as jewels in its World Cup 2022 crown but coronavirus curbs and...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

Pacific’s Samoa records first case of coronavirus

Apia, Samoa, Nov 19 – Samoa announced its first case of Covid-19 on Thursday, as the coronavirus pandemic continued to spread to previously untouched...

3 hours ago

World

Hundreds protest in Santiago against Chilean president

Santiago, Chile, Nov 19 – Hundreds of people protested in Chile’s capital Santiago on Wednesday to demand the resignation of President Sebastian Pinera over...

3 hours ago

BBI

Governor Kibwana says electronic gadgets compromised, claims State surveillance

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 19 – Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana who has openly opposed the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitution review report on Wednesday raised...

4 hours ago