Energy regulator says proposed increment of KPLC tarrifs still under review

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 5 – The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority on Thursday said the newly proposed electricity tariffs by Kenya Power are still under review with no approvals having been made yet.
The Authority said public views must also be sought first before the nationwide roll-out of the tariffs.
Director General Robert Oimeke assured that the regulator has not approved higher electricity prices in the wake of a renewed push by the power company to have the tariffs increased by about 20 per cent.
He stated that once an internal review on the tariff application has been completed, the authority will engage stakeholders.