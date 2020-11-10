Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
Tigray has been under a communications blackout ever since, making it difficult to weigh competing claims about casualties and who holds what territory

Africa

End of Ethiopia conflict coming within reach, says PM

Published

Tigray has been under a communications blackout ever since, making it difficult to weigh competing claims about casualties and who holds what territory © AFP / EDUARDO SOTERAS

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Nov 10 – The end of military operations in Ethiopia’s northern region of Tigray is “coming within reach”, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said on Tuesday, as the military claimed to have captured an airport.

The prime minister sent troops and air force jets into Tigray last week in a campaign against the regional ruling party, which has been at odds with Abiy’s government for months.

Abiy, last year’s Nobel Peace Prize winner, said the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) attacked two federal military bases, something the regional party has denied.

Tigray has been under a communications blackout ever since, making it difficult to weigh competing claims about casualties and who holds what territory.

Abiy said operations against the TPLF were “proceeding as planned”.

“Operations will cease as soon as the criminal junta is disarmed, legitimate administration in the region restored, and fugitives apprehended & brought to justice — all of them rapidly coming within reach,” he posted on Twitter.

State media reported earlier on Tuesday that the Ethiopian military had “completely captured” the airport in the northwest town of Humera, close to the border with Sudan and Eritrea.

But the TPLF-controlled Tigray Mass Media Agency said Humera’s population was “undertaking its normal peaceful activity” and that “information being disseminated by fascist Abiy Ahmed is far from the truth”.

Two humanitarian sources told AFP on Monday that more than 20 Ethiopians — civilians and soldiers — had crossed into eastern Sudan.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Much of the fighting has reportedly been concentrated in western Tigray, near the border of Sudan and Eritrea.

The western town of Dansha was under federal control when AFP journalists travelled there on Monday, but it has been impossible to verify the military’s claim that it controls other towns in the area.

The Ethiopian Broadcasting Authority on Tuesday informed journalists accredited in Ethiopia that they would need to obtain a “supporting letter” before travelling to Tigray as well as “bordering conflict zones and different parts of the country”.

It said the measure was intended “for the safety of journalists and to get cooperation from local administrations and military officials on the ground.”

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

World

Russian peacekeepers head to Nagorno-Karabakh after peace deal

Yerevan, Armenia, Nov 10 – Hundreds of Russian peacekeepers were deploying to Nagorno-Karabakh on Tuesday after Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a peace deal...

31 mins ago

World

After cosy ties with Trump, Saudi Arabia faces Biden ‘pariah’ pledge

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Nov 10 – US President-elect Joe Biden has pledged to make Saudi Arabia a “pariah” over its human rights failings, but...

36 mins ago

World

Coronavirus vaccine results fuel hopes for return to normal

Washington, United States, Nov 9 – Hugely promising results from a coronavirus vaccine trial fuelled optimism around the world Tuesday that humanity may be...

54 mins ago

Kenya

MPs from agriculture regions want BBI to address guarantee minimum return fund

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 10  – A section of Members of Parliament from agriculture regions now want assurance that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) will...

2 hours ago

World

Peru’s President Vizcarra ousted in Congress impeachment vote

Lima, Peru, Nov 10 – Peru’s Congress voted Monday to impeach and oust President Martin Vizcarra over allegations he took kickbacks from developers while...

3 hours ago

World

Biden win heralds sharper China strategy by US

Beijing, China, Nov 10 – His style may be less combative than the defeated Donald Trump, but experts say a Joe Biden presidency will...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Uhuru urges DPP to prosecute more high profile cases

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 10 —President Uhuru Kenyatta has encouraged the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) to focus more on the successful...

4 hours ago

Capital Health

COVID19: A chance to build resilience in Maternal Health

By Dr Steve Adudans  @SteveAdudans Recently, a mother was captured on camera delivering at the gate of a health facility after allegedly being turned...

5 hours ago