Embakasi, Syokimau residents urged to utilize revamped train facilities

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 17 – The Kenya Railways Corporation is urging Embakasi, Syokimau residents to utilize revamped train facilities to avoid traffic snarl-ups mainly on Jogoo Road and Mombasa Road.

There has been a huge traffic snarl-up along the Mombasa road, due to the ongoing construction of the Nairobi Expressway, taking motorists several hours before reaching their intended destinations.

In a statement releasing the official Nairobi Commuter Train schedule, the Corporation said commuters using the Diesel Multiple Unit trains which were launched on November 10 by President Uhuru Kenyatta will pay 100 shillings for the 20-minute ride.

The Commuter train services cover the Nairobi-Imara Daima-Syokimau route and the Nairobi-Embakasi route.

Seven trains depart from Embakasi Village daily arriving at the Nairobi Central Station at 6.27am, 7.08am, 8.08am, 10.23am, 12.18pm, 2.18pm and 7.23pm.