Elders anoint Lenku as new Maa spokesman to replace Nkaissery

NAKURU, Kenya Nov 9 – The Maa community has a new spokesman to replace former Cabinet Minister William Ole Ntimama.

The Maa Council of Elders anointed Kajiado Governor Joseph Ole Lenku as Ntimama’s successor, saying time had come to fill the gap left by the maverick former Cabinet Minister.

The elders anointed the Governor the community’s spokesman in a coronation ceremony held in Nakuru County.

The elders were drawn from six counties where the Maa speaking communities live. They are Narok, Kajiado, Samburu, Baringo, Laikipia and Nakuru.

The elders led by Mzee John Ole Maitai, who has served as chairman for 30 years, said they had settled on Lenku after a lot of souls searching.

“In the six counties where we the Maa live, we have settled on Lenku to be the link between our community and the Government and other stakeholders. We are satisfied [that] he has the energy and intellect to carry this baton of leadership. He is an energetic horse on whose back the Maa people will ride,” said Mzee Maitai.

The elders emphatically stated they were satisfied that Lenku is accommodative to divergent opinion and that he was a unifying factor in Maasailand.

“We have seen his bold pronouncements on land matters, culture preservation and other issues. We have bestowed on him the responsibility of uniting all of us and protect our interests as a community,” said Maitai.

The Governor, on his part, expressed surprise at the faith and confidence that the elders had shown in him.

“I will diligently serve my people with the integrity and spirit of justice. It is an honour to carry the aspirations of a whole community and because they have committed to support the cause, we shall succeed,” said the Governor.