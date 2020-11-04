Egerton University staff down tools over non-payment of salaries since March

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 4 – Lecturers and support staff at the Egerton University downed their tools on Wednesday protesting non-payment of their salaries since March.

Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU) Secretary General Constantine Wasonga vowed that the staff will not go to work until their salaries and all pending arrears are paid.

Wasonga further accused the management of administering examinations on Wednesday without the supervision of lecturers adding that the Union will challenge the said examinations.

“I am very happy and I want to thank Egerton University dons for having heeded to our call and downed their tools. You will only go back once I sign a Return to Work Formula that is going to protect your job. Let nobody cheat you to go back,” Wasonga urged.

Over 500 members who downed their tools faulted the management of the institution of ignoring a court order that was issued in May by Labour and Relations Court directing the university to pay the staff.

“As of now, it is total paralysis. Dons in this country have been misused for a long time. In the public sector, there is nobody who has taken a pay cut so why should you continue working without pay? We say no to injustice,” said Wasonga.

The union had issued a seven-day ultimatum to the management of Egerton University on October 28.