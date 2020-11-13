Connect with us

EACC Chief Executive Officer Twalib Mbarak said over time, the agency had established how corrupt governors steal from the public coffers, at times using junior officers/FILE/CFM/Moses Muoki

BBI

EACC contests governors’ demand to expunge criminal responsibility clause in BBI changes

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 13 –The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has voiced opposition on a proposal by governors to remove a criminal responsibility provision in the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) constitutional ammendment report.

In a statement on Friday, the anti-graft agency said such an amendment will only serve to shield graft suspects.

“Such a law or regulation would give immunity to some of the main perpetrators of corruption and economic crime hence promoting impunity in Kenya,” the agency asserted.

The EACC was reacting to an appeal by the Council of Governors who sought to remove the a collective criminal responsibility provision in the war against graft, yet they are the managers of public resources at the county level.

“EACC will not be in support of excusing Governors from collective criminal responsibility,” the anti-graft body said in a statement.

EACC Chief Executive Officer Twalib Mbarak said over time, the agency had established how corrupt governors steal from the public coffers, at times using junior officers.

Further, he said some governors even issue verbal instructions to their timid juniors and eventually receive benefits through proxies. 

“The Report of the Steering Committee on the implementation of the Building Bridges to a United Kenya Taskforce report contains several recommendations aimed at strengthening the war on corruption,” he said.

“In order to sustain the intended impact and keep the proposals in tandem with the current challenges, EACC acknowledges the need to consider constitutional and legislative reforms that will go a long way in strengthening the institution and the laws and not those that will erode the gains made so far.”

Mbarak said for the war against graft to be won in the country, all factors must be considered, including ensuring both personal and collective culpability.

“Corruption is a white-collar crime committed by government and business professionals. It is well planned, executed and characterized by deceit and concealment,” he said.

The BBI report has proposed several bills that seek to tighten the noose on corrupt individuals.

A report by Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions listed Governors among top government officials currently facing corruption cases.

“Therefore, EACC cautions against considering the proposal by Governors to remove the element of collective criminal responsibility. Such law or regulation would give immunity to some of the main perpetrators of corruption and economic crime hence promoting impunity in Kenya,” the EACC CEO said.

