Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Capital News
A health worker wearing protective equipment at a hospital in DRC's Bikoro, the rural region where the Ebola outbreak was first reported

Africa

DR Congo announces end of latest Ebola epidemic

Published

Kinshasa, DR Congo, Nov 18 – DR Congo on Wednesday declared the end of its latest Ebola epidemic, closing the file on an outbreak in the northwestern province of Equateur that claimed 55 lives in nearly six months.

“I am happy to solemnly declare the end of the 11th epidemic of the Ebola virus,” Health Minister Eteni Longondo told journalists.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said the latest outbreak had killed 55 people among 119 confirmed and 11 probable cases since June 1.

Wednesday’s announcement came after the Democratic Republic of Congo crossed a threshold of 42 days without a recorded case — double the period that the deadly haemorrhage virus takes to incubate.

As during a preceding epidemic in the east of the country, widespread use of vaccinations, which were administered to more than 40,000 people, helped curb the disease, the WHO said.

The outbreak in Equateur erupted as Ebola fighters were still battling the epidemic in the east and amid tough measures, since eased, to combat the coronavirus.

The outbreak “occurred in a particular context,” Longondo said.

He added that it unfolded in an area of rivers and lakes whose remoteness fuelled the risk of a spread to other provinces and the neighbouring Republic of Congo.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“There remains a high risk of a resurgence, and this should be an alarm signal for strengthening the monitoring system,” the minister warned.

The International Federation of the Red Cross issued a statement saying that the DRC still faced “significant humanitarian challenges.”

Equateur was previously hit by Ebola between May and July 2018. Thirty-three people died.

– Lessons from east –

The DRC and its partners vowed that the fight against Ebola in the northwest would draw on lessons from experiences in the east, especially corruption.

The US, British and Canadian ambassadors to the DRC stoked the pressure for better financial controls after going on a fact-finding mission to the northwest in September with eminent DRC epidemiologist Jean-Jacques Muyembe.

“We found that the Congolese people have had enough of corrupt practices,” they wrote.

“People see this kind of epidemic as a chance to get rich, either in the private sector or through the various channels of the state,” the Canadian envoy, Nicolas Simard, said.

In Mbandaka, the capital of Equateur, Simard said he had discovered that more than 4,000 people had been deployed there to fight Ebola, even though there had only been 120 cases of the disease.

“Why 4,000?” he asked. “We absolutely have to find ways of better managing public funds.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

– Deadly epidemics –

The eastern outbreak, which ran from August 1 2018 to June 25 2020, was the country’s worst ever, with 2,277 deaths.

It was also the second highest toll in the 44-year history of the disease, surpassed only by a three-country outbreak in West Africa from 2013-16 that killed 11,300 people.

The Ebola virus is passed on by contact with the blood, body fluids, secretions or organs of an infected or recently deceased person.

The early symptoms are high fever, weakness, intense muscle and joint pain, headaches and sore throats. 

These are often followed by vomiting and diarrhoea, skin eruptions, kidney and liver failure, and internal and external bleeding.

The death rate is notoriously high, ranging up to 90 percent in some outbreaks, according to the WHO.

The virus has a natural reservoir in nature, which is believed to be a species of bat.

The DRC is also fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a population of around 80 million people, the authorities have recorded more than 11,000 cases of coronavirus, at least 300 of which have been fatal.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Click to comment
Advertisement
47447

Corona Virus Data

Kenya

Last Updated: 5 mins ago

Confirmed Cases

0

New Cases

0

Total Deaths

0

New Deaths

0

Total Recovered

0

Active Cases

0

in Critical

0

More on Capital News

Africa

Both sides claim big wins as Ethiopia fighting enters third week

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, Nov 18 – Both sides in Ethiopia’s raging internal conflict claimed military successes on Wednesday, creating a muddied picture of fighting...

34 mins ago

World

Iota, weakened but deadly, rips through Central America

San Salvador, El Salvador, Nov 15 – Storm Iota killed at least ten people as it smashed homes, uprooted trees and swamped roads during...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

Kahiga recovers from COVID-19, urges adherence to preventive measures

NYERI, Kenya, Nov 18 – Nyeri governor Mutahi Kahiga on Wednesday confirmed he has been receiving treatment for COVID-19 over a period of eighteen...

2 hours ago

World

US to slash troop levels in Iraq, Afghanistan

Washington, United States, Nov 17 – The US will slash troop levels in Afghanistan and Iraq to their lowest levels in nearly 20 years...

2 hours ago

County News

3 suspects linked to child trafficking arrested, manhunt for accomplices launched

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 18 – The Police have arrested three medical officers who are key suspects in child trafficking and part of a larger...

3 hours ago

Kenya

JSC interviews 40 Senior Principal Magistrates for promotion to Chief Magistrates

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 18 – Chief Justice David Maraga was Wednesday leading interview sessions by the Judicial Service Commission which will see some Senior...

3 hours ago

BBI

IEBC roots for a non-partisan model for appointment of commissioners

NAIROBI, Kenya, Nov 18 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is rooting for a non-partisan model for the appointment of commissioners contrary...

4 hours ago

World

Saudi to host online G20 summit amid pandemic, recession

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Nov 18 – Saudi Arabia hosts the G20 summit Saturday in a first for an Arab nation, but the scaled-down virtual...

4 hours ago