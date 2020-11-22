Connect with us

Capital News
DPP Noordin Haji. /CFM-FILE.

Kenya

DPP extends tenure of Taib and Kihara as Special Prosecutors

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Nov 22 – Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji has extended the appointment of Taib Ali Taib and James Kihara as special prosecutors by two more years.

In a notice on the Kenya Gazette, Haji said the re-appointment shall take effect on January 16 next year when the current contract ends.

The former Mombasa Mayor has been prosecuting the corruption case against former Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich and Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge.

Taib, Kihara and Philip Murgor are among three high profile applicants Haji had gazetted in January last year to provide special legal services to his office.

However, Murgor quit after he appeared as counsel for Sarah Wairimu Cohen in a murder case.

